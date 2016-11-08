Concert: Matthias Goerne and Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra

On November 11 and 12, Matthias Goerne will perform with the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra at Hanoi's Opera House. Honna Tetsuji will conduct.

“Kindertotenlieder” (Songs on the death of children) was composed by Gustav Mahler between 1901 and 1904, based on poems by Friedrich Rückert. The eerie and gloomy atmosphere of the poems was beautifully captured.



“The Great” Symphony No. 8 is considered as Schubert’s crowning symphonic work.



“Requiem for Strings” was composed by Japan's Toru Takemitsu in 1957. An avant-garde piece which merges several elements of various forms of music, it shows a great resemblance to Western classical music which Takemitsu got in contact with during the war.



Ticket prices:

S - VND500,000 ($22.40)

A - VND350,000 ($13.70)

B - VND200,000 ($9)

Students - VND100,000 ($4.50)

Tickets are available at:

Hanoi Opera House, 1 Trang Tien Street

Sketch Travel Hanoi, 3th Floor, Lancaster Building, 20 Nui Truc Street (04 3944 9510)

Star Lotus – 58 Ho Hien Thanh Street (04 3974 9710)