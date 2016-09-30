#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

The weekend is here! VnExpress scouts the cities and comes up with a list of exciting events to help you unwind.

|| Music Night with Japanese/Thai band LOWFAT ||

7:30 p.m. – 11 p.m., Sunday, October 2, 2016

Rec Room 20th floor, Hanoi Creative City, 1 Luong Yen Street, Hanoi

Super energetic Japanese/Thai band LOWFAT will make you lose your fat in the mosh pit. Rock on with four other bands.

Ticket price:

Presale: VND80,000 ($3.4) (includes one drink)

At door: VND100,000 ($4.5) (includes one drink)

Tickets available at the following places:

Bui Store: 0973378605

Gratoner Coffee and Pub: 0978146385

Rec Room

|| Exhibition: Our beloved streets ||

9 a.m., Friday, September 30. 2016

Sidewalks surrounding Trang Tien Plaza, 24 Hai Ba Trung Street, Hanoi

The best entries of the photo contest "Pho xa minh yeu" (Our beloved streets) a month ago will be on display where they were born: the streets.

|| Documentary screening: “Human” ||

5 p.m., Friday, September 30, 2016

l'Espace, 24 Trang Tien Street, Hanoi

"Human" is a collection of stories and images of our world, offering an immersion to the core of what it means to be human. Expect to be moved and shocked by stories of love and happiness, as well as hatred and violence.

A film that will make us reflect on our lives.

For more details, click here.

|| Reggae Music Night ||

9 p.m. Friday, September 30 2016

Hard Rock Cafe Vietnam, Kumho Asiana Plaza, 39 Le Duan Street, District 1, HCMC

Fill your Friday night with the sweet sounds of reggae music at Hard Rock Café.

Acoustic music fans can come a little earlier to enjoy your favorite music that will be played from 8 p.m. to 8.45 p.m.

Free entrance. No extra cost.

Info and Booking: (08) 6291 7595

|| DJ M1 - Asia Tour - Live Set at Piu Piu ||

9 p.m. Friday, September 30 2016

Piu Piu 97 Hai Ba Trung, District 1, HCMC

DJ M1, one of the most versatile scratch DJs in the world is coming to town.

Come for the hype, stay for the skillz!

For details, click here.

|| Mixed Tape: A Totally Rad 80s Dance Party ||

10 p.m. Friday, September 30 2016

La Fenetre Soleil’ 44 Ly Tu Trong, District 1, HCMC

Come on down and dance the night away to all your 80s favourites. From Madonna and Wham to Run DMC and Beastie Boys to New Order and Depeche Mode to Aerosmith and Guns N’Roses, to The Clash and Ramones.



Spike up that hair, stuff in those shoulder pads, slide into your hightops and let’s get ready to party!

Free entrance

|| Pecha Kucha Night HCMC Vol. 9 ||

06:30 p.m., Saturday, October 1 2016

Saigon Outcast 188/1 Nguyen Van Huong, Thao Dien, District 2, HCMC

PechaKucha Night was devised in Tokyo in February 2003 as an event for young designers to meet, network and show their work in public. It's a simple presentation format which involves talking along to 20 automatically advancing images, each for 20 seconds.

The event has traveled to over 900 cities in the world and is now returning.



This time seven presenters in various fields from running to filming, meditation, and dolls are invited to come to Pecha Kucha Night Volume 9.

For details, click here.

|| Live Gipsy Jazz Concert #4 at Indika ||

7 p.m., Saturday, October 1 2016

Indika - House of Curiosity, 43 Nguyen Van Giai, District 1, HCMC

If you never listened Gipsy Jazz before it's time to try. Join to feel the rhythm and spend some time with your friends!



Entrance fee: VND50,000 ($2.30). Free entry before 7 p.m. First Set at 8:30 p.m.

|| Vietnam Comics Day 2016 in HCMC ||

8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Sunday, October 2, 2016

116 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, District 3, HCMC

One of the biggest comic festivals in Vietnam, gathering numerous Vietnamese young artists including Thanh Phong, Can Tieu Hy, Duong Thach Thao, Vu Dinh Lan, Duong Minh Duc, BRO group and Phong Duong Comics group, and readers from various ages.

Vietnam Comics Day, an annual event held by Comicola Comic Company and several publishing houses and book distributors in Ho Chi Minh City. Visitors to the festival will have a chance to meet local artists and listen to interesting stories.

|| Opening of Địa/phương ~ Local-liti ||

Monday - Saturday: 10a.m. - 6 p.m., from October 1 to November 1 2016

Dia Projects, 1057 Binh Quoi, Binh Thanh District, HCMC.

“At any place, with/out a name.”

Dia Projects and Saola invite you to “địa/phương ~ local-liti,” a group exhibition and simultaneously a soft opening for the new art space of Dia Projects, also to kick-start Art Walk part deux through 10 art studios in Ho Chi Minh City with many other activities throughout the month of October.

Admission is free.

Participating artists:

Tran Văn Thao, Hoang Tuong Minh, Tran Viet Hung, Ngo Dinh Bao Chau, Chicko, Nguyen Van Du, Sto Len, Sao La,…

Music performers: Datmaniac, Nguyen Hong Giang

|| Songs from the Road: Songwriter showcase at Outcast ||

5 p.m.- 9 p.m., Sunday, October 2, 2016

Saigon Outcast, 188/1 Nguyen Van Huong, Thao Dien, District 2, HCMC

International singer/songwriters from diverse backgrounds playing their original material and sharing their own unique musical journeys. Expect stories of love and loss, fear and confidence and a whole mesh of life in between.



Confirmed artists:

John Will Sail (New Zealand artist on tour)

Clive Pendock Official (South Africa)

Y Kroc (Vietnam)

Stewart Gatsi (Zimbabwe)

Brittany Petit (USA)



Entry: VND50,000 ($2.30) (Includes a free beer)

*Locations and schedules may change. Please make sure to check with the organizers beforehand.