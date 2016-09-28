Documentary screening: “Human”

Director: Yann Arthus-Bertrand (France, 2015, 143′, with English, French and Vietnamese subtitles.

“A film that makes us more human. Photojournalist Yann Arthus-Bertrand’s profound portrait of humanity.”– The Epoch Times

"Human" is a collection of stories and images of our world, offering an immersion to the core of what it means to be human. Through these stories full of love and happiness, as well as hatred and violence, "Human" brings us face to face with the Other, making us reflect on our lives. From stories of everyday experiences to accounts of the most unbelievable lives, these poignant encounters share a rare sincerity and underline who we are – our darker side, but also what is most noble in us, and what is universal. Our Earth is shown at its most sublime through never-before-seen aerial images accompanied by soaring music, resulting in an ode to the beauty of the world, and providing a moment to draw breath for introspection.

Scoring 8.6/10 on IMDB, the documentary is recommended for its unprecedented scale and coverage of topics such as family, religion, ambition, failure, homosexuality, war and poverty.

Screening schedule:

5 p.m. September 30 (French and Vietnamese subtitles)

9 p.m. October 1 (English and Vietnamese subtitles)

1 p.m. October 2 (English/Vietnamese subtitles) and 8 p.m. (French/Vietnamese subtitles)

Ticket price: VND50,000 ($2.3)

Tickets are available at l'Espace.