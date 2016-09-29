VnExpress International
DJ M1 - Asia Tour - Live Set at Piu Piu

September 29, 2016 | 01:51 pm GMT+7
Opening: 09:00 pm, Fri 30 Sep 2016
Piu Piu 97 Hai Ba Trung, Ben Nghe, HCMC

DJ M1 for the first time in Vietnam

One of the most versatile scratch DJs in the world, his technique on the technics is unique.

From House to Electro to Hip Hop and Dubstep, he switches the tracks around with mad skills.

He has rocked the crowd with his unique style together with DJ Snake, Jazzy Jeff, Dj Craze, A-Trak, Chromeo, Flux Pavilion, Birdy Nam Nam and many other heavyweights.

Come for the hype, stay for the skillz!

Warm-up set by DJ Bobby D.

Entrance charge: VND150,000 ($6.7) at the door / Limited VND100,000 ($4.5) presales

Presales: bookings.piupiu@gmail.com or by sms at 01.26.71.67.759

