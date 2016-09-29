

PechaKucha Night was devised in Tokyo in February 2003 as an event for young designers to meet, network, and show their work in public. It's a simple presentation format which involves talking along to 20 automatically advancing images, each for 20 seconds.

The Pecha Kucha event has traveled to over 900 cities in the world and is now returning to Ho Chi Minh city for Volume 9.



This time 7 presenters in various fields from running to filming, meditation, and dolls are invited to come to the event.

A man of many talents - Oji Valencia is a filmmaker, artist, illustrator and musician from the Phillippines. He’s lived in Saigon for nearly seven years.



In his talk Oji is going to take us to the back alleys of a small town where he grew up, back in the Phillippines of the 70s. Far from ideal living conditions didn’t stop Oji from taking charge of his life, studying film and pursuing his current career. Well fed with amusing incidents involving a raunchy pig and chicken, his funny yet insightful talk is not to be missed.

If you're stressed, there are better ways to deal with that than killing your boss/client or burning down your school. Meditation is one of them and to help you get the ball rolling, the organizers have invited a very special guest to Pecha Kucha Night Vol. 9.



Meet Tom Christie, whose meditation practice and the quest for peace and zen have taken him on several retreats in places you probably haven't heard of, both in Vietnam and elsewhere. He's going to talk about how he got into meditation practice.

Do you remember the guitarist at Pecha Kucha Night HCMC Vol. 8, Quan Tran, who has excellently performed two beautiful melodies at the beginning of the night?

Quan will be back to Pecha Kucha Night HCMC Vol. 9 but in a new role - He'll be on of the presenters this time.

Quan Tran, a sixteen-year-old guitarist, has just been accepted to Conservatory of HCMC. Quan is going to share his journey with classical music at PKN HCMC Vol.9.

Grab some paper and a pen, you might want to hand write your loved ones a letter right after listening to Doan Phuong Linh's talk.



Linh started "Letter to Angel" - a non-profit organization committed to bringing the lost art of handwritten letters back to people in Vietnam and around the world.

At Pecha Kucha Night Vol.9, she will share her vision behind L2A and what she hopes to achieve through it. It would be unfair to mention that she’s only 20 years old because her thoughts are much bigger that tiny number.

“I can’t remember how many mothers I’ve gone asking for breast milk. Un, my baby. Un has been growing up with the breast milk of many kind, unknown mothers…” - Trinh Tuan, Co-father at BabyMe, Author of 'Ba Muon Nuoi Con Bang Sua Me' ("Daddy wants to raise his baby with breast milk").

Tuan is a single father and will share with us his journey of how he got his feet back on the ground after his wife passed away and left him with a newborn child, and how he started this unique path.

Every year Trinh Tuan spends at least one month traveling across Vietnam sharing his insights on breastfeeding with new parents. And this October he's going to talk about it at PKN HCMC Vol.9.

Duy Tin ran 70km in Sapa in Vietnam Moutain Marathon 2015. There were 156 runners (including 21 Vietnamese) participating in this 70km run. Tin was one of the only 8 Vietnamese who could complete the route.

And last month he accomplished a new record of running 100km around HCMC.

If you are curious how this slim and quiet man could do it, let’s come and listen to his unbelievable story.

Have you ever wondered why girls are obsessed with dolls? If yes, this girl is going to wow you with her world of dolls. Wait... it seems she doesn't want to name them DOLLS but BJD. What's BJD? Let's discover it at PKN HCMC Vol.9

Julye Hoang is working on the Literacy Program, Room To Read Vietnam Org. She would like to introduce herself as a storyteller. Trang loves writing and building up characters. She enjoys transforming BJDs into her imaginative characters. At PKN HCMC Vol.9 Trang is going to unveil the magic world of BJD to PKN audiences.

Tickets: VND150,000 ($6.7)/person (pay at door). Tickets include one drink and finger food.

Register to save your seat(s): https://goo.gl/forms/j86tdH5dJrXzggqw2



NOTE: The event will start at 6:30 p.m. so come early to ensure you have a seat.