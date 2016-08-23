Salted coffee in the Imperial City of Hue

The city of Hue in central Vietnam has long been known for its feudal court, UNESCO-recognized genre of music and a gastronomy so distinctive that the city’s name alone is a money-back guarantee for everything it has to offer.

As a mere child in gastronomic generations that stretch back centuries, salted coffee has adopted a emblematic status which rivals that of egg coffee 700 kilometers northwards in Hanoi, and is recommended to anyone eager to enjoy a true Hue experience.

The coffee in Hue is filtered in the famous Vietnamese ‘phin’, an aluminum cup-like coffee brewer. Salt adds a contrasting background to help bring out the sweetness, a culinary trick that has earned many sweet dishes their fandom, such as something as exotic as Vietnamese ‘che’, or something more familiar like Oreo cookies.

The salty layer whipped from the fermented milk and salt rises to the surface of the cup, offering an experience that no other variation of coffee can.

At VND15,000 ($0.7), salted coffee is a flavor worth adding to your itinerary in Hue. The first cafe to offer this savory drink, also where it tastes best, is at 10 Nguyen Luong Bang Street.

Related news:

> Obama fancies a ‘ca phe sua da’? Bring on the "best coffee in the world"

> Roasted and ground: 10 places that make the coffee map of Saigon