VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel

Obama fancies a ‘ca phe sua da’? Bring on the "best coffee in the world"

By Pham Van, Kim Thuy   May 23, 2016 | 06:21 pm GMT+7

So popular among the Vietnamese that some can’t survive a day without a few shots, ‘ca phe sua da’, Vietnamese style iced coffee with concentrated milk, has earned its place on every menu, from high-end cafes to pavement stalls where people perch on plastic stools or concrete steps.

Cheap ($1-2) and an instant buzz, ‘ca phe sua da’ has reached U.S. President Barack Obama's attention, who stated firmly on his first day in Vietnam: "Maybe I will enjoy some ‘ca phe sua da’".

Refreshing, satisfying and amusingly sweet, the beverage has won the hearts of coffee lovers from all over the world, together with the world-renowned ‘banh mi’ that completes Vietnam's street food map.

obama-fancies-a-ca-phe-sua-da-bring-on-the-best-coffee-in-the-world

Photo by VnExpress/Tam Bui

It didn’t come as surprise when in 2016, Australia's Traveller Magazine ranked it among the best coffees in the world thanks to its unique recipe that you cannot find anywhere else on earth. However, it turns out the unique recipe is too simple to be true. This sensational iced coffee treat can be summarized by three common ingredients: "coffee, milk and ice".

obama-fancies-a-ca-phe-sua-da-bring-on-the-best-coffee-in-the-world-1

Photo by VnExpress/Tam Bui

1. Pour the condensed milk into a glass, lining the base of the cup.

2. Load a stainless steel Vietnamese coffee filter with ground beans. Be sure not to twist the compressor too tightly as the water may not be able to seep through.

3. Place the filter (with coffee) on top of the glass. Pour 20ml of hot water over the coffee.

4. After 30 seconds, pour another 120ml of hot water over the coffee beans. Replace the lid and wait until all of the water in the filter has drained through (this should take approximately 8 to 10 minutes).

5. Stir the coffee well with the condensed milk. Pour over ice and enjoy your "ca phe sua da".

obama-fancies-a-ca-phe-sua-da-bring-on-the-best-coffee-in-the-world-2

Photo by timeoutvietnam.vn

Recipe suggested by Indochine Estates Coffee

Tags: ca phe sua da Obama
 
Read more
70 years of food porn at lowly noodle stall

70 years of food porn at lowly noodle stall

Motorcycle diaries: adventure through the mountains of Vietnam

Motorcycle diaries: adventure through the mountains of Vietnam

Hanoi's retro cafes bring the past back to the future

Hanoi's retro cafes bring the past back to the future

Luke Donald-designed golf course swings into action at Ba Na Hills

Luke Donald-designed golf course swings into action at Ba Na Hills

Roasted and ground: 10 places that make the coffee map of Saigon

Roasted and ground: 10 places that make the coffee map of Saigon

Sneak peek: Inside the room that hosts Obama in Hanoi

Sneak peek: Inside the room that hosts Obama in Hanoi

Con Dao: Offshore paradise with a hellish history

Con Dao: Offshore paradise with a hellish history

Da Lat: Five places under the falls and above the clouds

Da Lat: Five places under the falls and above the clouds

 
go to top