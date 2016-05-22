Roasted and ground: 10 places that make the coffee map of Saigon

Strainer cafes As the name suggests, coffee at these cafes is prepared using cloth strainers instead of the popular ‘phin’ (Vietnamese drip coffee) or directly from ground coffee. The cafes that have their names attached to this way of coffee preparation include Cheo Leo cafe at Nguyen Thien Thuat apartment building or Mr. and Mrs. Ba’s cafe in alley 330 on Phan Dinh Phung Street. All of them have been doing business long enough that many customers turn to them for the sense of nostalgia and interesting stories about the city. Photo by VnExpress/Phong Vinh