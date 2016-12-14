Saigon at work, in a chilling cold night

Tran Thi Thanh, 65, shivers next to her food baskets on Pham Ngu Lao Street in the city downtown. The woman from the central province of Binh Dinh has been selling food on the city streets for 20 years, working between 4 p.m. to 4 a.m., earning $180 every month. “I have to run around a lot every day trying not to get caught,” she says, referring to a ban on street vendors.