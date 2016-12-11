VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Saigon told to brace for heavy rains, tidal flooding again this week

By VnExpress   December 11, 2016 | 07:00 pm GMT+7

Just when you thought it's safe, the waters are forecast to come flooding back.

Low-lying areas in Ho Chi Minh City have been warned to prepare for possible flooding over the next week, with heavy downpours and high tides forecast.

The National Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Center said on Sunday that the after-effects from a low pressure zone and strong monsoon winds are likely to cause downpours in the southern region, including Ho Chi Minh City, between Sunday and Tuesday.

The tides, which are expected to be at their highest on Wednesday and Thursday, will cause water in the Mekong and Saigon rivers to rise quickly, the center said in a note.

The latest news comes after a historic downpour on September 26 rendered the city’s drainage system almost useless, causing flooding on at least 60 streets of up to 80 centimeters. Thousands of cars and motorbikes in basement parking lots were left stranded.

The rainfall was measured at 179mm that day, the highest since at least 1975.

A street in Ho Chi Minh City submerged after a heavy rain in October, 2016. Photo by VnExpress

A street in Ho Chi Minh City submerged after heavy rain in October 2016. Photo by VnExpress

Related news:

Heavy rains turn Saigon airport to seaport

Tags: heavy rains flooding Ho Chi Minh City
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top