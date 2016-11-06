Canadian-German thriller 'Remember' wins 2016 Hanoi film fest

“Remember” the 2015 Canadian-German thriller about Nazi revenge won "Best Feature Film at the fourth Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF).

The movie tells the story of Zev (Christopher Plummer) and the revenge he seeks against a Nazi officer who murdered his family. What follows is a remarkable cross-continent road-trip with surprising consequences. Plummer, 86, won "Best Leading Actor" award.

Remember also took the prize for Best Original Screenplay at the 4th Canadian Screen Awards 2016 and the Vittorio Veneto Film Festival Award at Venice Film Festival 2015.

The Filipino film “Ordinary People” won Best Leading Actress and Best Feature-length Director. The film tells the story of a couple who earn their living stealing on the streets.

Two Vietnamese contenders went home with major awards.

The comedy "Trung so" (Jackpot) from Vietnamese-American Actor Dustin Nguyen took the People’s Choice Award for Feature Length Film, while the children's film “Yellow Flowers” by Victor Vu won The Special Jury Prize for a Feature-length Film.

Pham Ngoc Lan, an up and coming Vietnamese talent took Best Young Director (under 30 years) in the Short Film category.

The Fourth Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF) opened at the Vietnam-Soviet Cultural Friendship Palace in Hanoi on November 1. This year’s event featured 146 films from more than 40 countries.

List of awards at HANIFF 2016

Best Feature Film: Remember, by Atom Egoyan, Canada

The Jury Prize for Feature Film: One Way Trip, by Choi Jeong-yeol, South Korea

Best Director: Eduardo Roy Jr., Ordinary People, Philippines

Best Leading Actor: Christopher Plummer, Remember, Canada

Best Leading Actress: Hasmine Killip, Ordinary People, Philippines

The Special Jury Award For Feature Film: Yellow Flowers, by Victor Vu, Vietnam

People’s Choice Award for Contemporary Film: Taxi, What’s Your Name?, by Do Duc Thinh and Dinh Tuan Vu, Vietnam

People’s Choice Award for Feature-length Film: Jackpot, Dustin Nguyen, Vietnam

NETPAC’s Award: The Green Carriage, by Oleg Asadulin, Russia

Best Short Film: Three variations of Ofelia, Mexico

Jury prize for Short Film: Heart of The Land, Finland

Best Young Director (under 30 years of age) of Short Film: Pham Ngoc Lan, Another city, Vietnam

Related news:

> Stars hit red carpet for Hanoi film fest

> Venice nominees vie for Best Picture at Hanoi Film Festival

> Vietnam movie 'Yellow Flowers' to vie for Oscar's Best Foreign Film