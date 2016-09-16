Vietnam movie 'Yellow Flowers' to vie for Oscar's Best Foreign Film

Vietnam's culture ministry has submitted the coming-of-age drama “Yellow Flowers on the Green Grass” to vie for the Best Foreign Film prize at the 89th Academy Awards.

The local box office hit by prolific Vietnamese-American director Victor Vu was selected for its high quality, human value and creativity, said Vice Minister Vuong Duy Bien.

Set in the mid 1980s in a poor central Vietnam village, the movie is a nostalgic story of two young brothers who vie for the attentions and affections of a young girl.

The film, based on an award-winning and best-selling novel by Nguyen Nhat Anh, grossed nearly $3.6 million, and was produced with government funding.

Last April, the film won the Young People’s Jury Award at the annual TIFF Kids International Film Festival, which is an annual event held by the Toronto International Film Festival as a launch pad for the best of international, Hollywood and Canadian cinema.

The TIFF Kids, which is committed to involving and engaging children in the critical assessment of films, has three juries of young film lovers aged between 8 and 13 years old.

“Yellow Flowers” is Vietnam’s seventh film to be submitted to the Academy Awards since 2007. The previous ones all failed to make it past the first round.

The deadline for all submissions is October 3. The nine finalists will be shortlisted next January and the five nominees will be announced later that month. The winner will be announced at the Oscars on February 26.

