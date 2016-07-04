Vietnamese movie claims top prize at Philippines festival

"Yen's Life", a movie set in the time the country was just gaining its independence in 1945, has won the “Grand Festival Prize” at the World Premieres Film Festival Philippines 2016 (WPFF).

There were five movies competing for nine prizes in the main categories.

"Yen’s Life", directed by Dinh Tuan Vu, tells the story of an unfortunate northern Vietnamese woman in her 40s who got married at the age of 10.

Along with "Yen’s Life", eight other Vietnamese movies are being screened at the festival: "On the Peace Peak", "Beautiful Woman", "The Prophecy", "Yellow Flowers on the Green Grass", "The Children of the Village", "Jackpot", "2030" and "Zodiac: 12 Steps of Love".

The WPFF is a festival where movies are introduced to the global audience for the first time. Hosted by the Film Development Council of the Philippines and the Cinematheque Centre Manila, along with the support of more than 60 embassies from participating countries, the festival runs from June 29 until July 10.

Related news:

> First Vietnamese independent film to be screened at biggest French cinemas