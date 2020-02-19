Twice injured midfielder to miss Vietnamese women's Olympic play-off

Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) said Tuesday the 25-year-old had broken ligaments on her left leg on top of a pre-existing injury. The footballer from the southern Kien Giang Province will need between six to nine months to fully recover before making a comeback and will not compete in the two play-offs against Australia's Matildas next month.

Mai Duc Chung, the team's head coach, said: "Kieu's absence would greatly affect Vietnam’s defense. But we have to accept the matter. I will consider alternative substitutes."

Last year, Kieu made a big contribution to the team winning AFF Cup 2019 and SEA Games 30, where she sustained a heavy thigh injury that resulted in profuse bleeding.

As a result, Kieu was unable to join the team for previous Olympic qualifiers as they beat Myanmar 1-0 and lost to South Korea 0-3.

The midfielder’s contribution won recognition from Forbes Vietnam, who included her in its 30 Under 30 list for 2020.

Kieu joined the national team in a training session Wednesday morning.

With Vietnam runners-up in Group A, behind South Korea, they will take on Australia, winners of Group B in Newcastle on March 6 and at home on March 11. South Korea will face China on the same dates.