Three footballers pitch up in Forbes Vietnam's 30 Under 30

Vietnamese midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai, defender Chuong Thi Kieu and striker Cu Thi Huynh Nhu all enjoyed an impressive year.

Vietnamese midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai celebrates his goal at Asian Cup 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

Hai, 23, contracted to both Hanoi FC and the national team, played a key role at Asian Cup 2019 and 2020 World Cup qualification. He was named best goal scorer at Asian Cup, where Vietnam reached the quarterfinals for the first time.

Hai made the list of 24 best Asian footballers of 2019, an annual association football award hosted by Fox Sports and China's Titan Sports, and judged by nearly 50 Asian sports journalists.

Kieu, 25, and Nhu, 29, are key players of HCMC FC, which won Vietnam woman's football championship last October, and the national women's football team who triumphed at AFF Cup last August, scooping an additional SEA Games gold medal after beating Thailand last December.

Chuong Thi Kieu speaks to the press after helping the Vietnamese women's football team win the gold medal at the 30th SEA Games in December 2019. Photo courtesy of VTV.

Both Kieu and Nhu won the heart of the nation at the SEA Games final, which was only settled after two hours, for their fighting spirit. Kieu kept on playing until the last whistle despite her bleeding thigh while Nhu could not even join her cheering teammates at the last minutes due to severe cramps.

Nhu, the team's captain, was also their major scorer at the tournament.

Striker Cu Thi Huynh Nhu poses with the 30th SEA Games gold medal for women's football, December 8, 2019. Photo courtesy of VTV.

This is the fourth time Forbes Vietnam, a monthly magazine published in Vietnamese for the country's leading CEOs and entrepreneurs, announced its annual list of 30 most influential people in Vietnam to honor their efforts and contributions across various categories including business & startup, social activities, art, entertainment, sports, education and science.

The list, derived using a methodology utilized by American business magazine Forbes, was judged by a panel including experts and reputable businessmen in the fields.