VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Football

Three footballers pitch up in Forbes Vietnam's 30 Under 30

By Nguyen Quy   February 4, 2020 | 06:00 pm GMT+7

Forbes Vietnam's 30 Under 30 list for 2020 includes three local footballers, noted for their outstanding contribution to the sport in 2019.

Vietnamese midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai, defender Chuong Thi Kieu and striker Cu Thi Huynh Nhu all enjoyed an impressive year.

Vietnamese midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai celebrates his goal at Asian Cup 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

Vietnamese midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai celebrates his goal at Asian Cup 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

Hai, 23, contracted to both Hanoi FC and the national team, played a key role at Asian Cup 2019 and 2020 World Cup qualification. He was named best goal scorer at Asian Cup, where Vietnam reached the quarterfinals for the first time.

Hai made the list of 24 best Asian footballers of 2019, an annual association football award hosted by Fox Sports and China's Titan Sports, and judged by nearly 50 Asian sports journalists.

Kieu, 25, and Nhu, 29, are key players of HCMC FC, which won Vietnam woman's football championship last October, and the national women's football team who triumphed at AFF Cup last August, scooping an additional SEA Games gold medal after beating Thailand last December.

Chuong Thi Kieu speaks to the press after helping the Vietnamese womens football team win the gold medal at the 30th SEA Games in December, 2019. Photo courtesy of VTV.

Chuong Thi Kieu speaks to the press after helping the Vietnamese women's football team win the gold medal at the 30th SEA Games in December 2019. Photo courtesy of VTV.

Both Kieu and Nhu won the heart of the nation at the SEA Games final, which was only settled after two hours, for their fighting spirit. Kieu kept on playing until the last whistle despite her bleeding thigh while Nhu could not even join her cheering teammates at the last minutes due to severe cramps.

Nhu, the team's captain, was also their major scorer at the tournament.

Striker Cu Thi Huynh Nhu represents the team to receive the gold medal of the 30th SEA Games after 1-0 victory against Thailand. Photo courtesy of VTV.

Striker Cu Thi Huynh Nhu poses with the 30th SEA Games gold medal for women's football, December 8, 2019. Photo courtesy of VTV.

This is the fourth time Forbes Vietnam, a monthly magazine published in Vietnamese for the country's leading CEOs and entrepreneurs, announced its annual list of 30 most influential people in Vietnam to honor their efforts and contributions across various categories including business & startup, social activities, art, entertainment, sports, education and science.

The list, derived using a methodology utilized by American business magazine Forbes, was judged by a panel including experts and reputable businessmen in the fields.

Related News:
Tags: Forbes Vietnam 30 Under 30 Vietnamese footballers Nguyen Quang Hai Chuong Thi Kieu football startup founders Cu Thi Huynh Nhu
 
Read more
Super Cup delayed amid coronavirus fears

Super Cup delayed amid coronavirus fears

Former Vietnam striker to join world stars for charity match

Former Vietnam striker to join world stars for charity match

Vietnam-Iraq friendly scheduled ahead of World Cup qualifier match

Vietnam-Iraq friendly scheduled ahead of World Cup qualifier match

HCMC FC knocked out of AFC Champions League

HCMC FC knocked out of AFC Champions League

HCMC FC make AFC Champions League debut

HCMC FC make AFC Champions League debut

Doan Van Hau nominated in two categories for Vietnamese Golden Ball awards

Doan Van Hau nominated in two categories for Vietnamese Golden Ball awards

Vietnam to miss suspended key defender in World Cup qualifier

Vietnam to miss suspended key defender in World Cup qualifier

AFC U23 Championship: Coach takes responsibility for Vietnam’s early ouster

AFC U23 Championship: Coach takes responsibility for Vietnam’s early ouster

 
go to top