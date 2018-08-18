Weekly roundup: Vietnamese Great Big Story, fall of #MeToo, Saigon vibes and more

|
Consumer goods, property most attractive sectors for acquisition in Vietnam
The most promising sectors for mergers and acquisitions in Vietnam are consumer goods and real estate, says a global advisory firm.
|
A convenient roadmap to Hoi An, a dream destination in Vietnam
A ‘lost world’ that millions of people have enjoyed discovering nestles quietly in central Vietnam. Let’s get you there.
|
New entrant perks up competition in Vietnam’s ride-sharing market
Go-Viet’s attractive perks for drivers are motivating many to shift from Grab, and the market leader is responding.
|
Ho Chi Minh City could be a swamp 50 years from now
The city surface has been subsiding seven centimeters each year and the process is speeding up.
|
Vietnam's biggest ever narcotic drug maker a long-time fugitive
Van Kinh Duong’s life of crime included document forgery, fraud and breaking out of jail.
|
Global chains suffer as Vietnamese coffee lovers vote with their feet
Local coffee shop chains are outmaneuvering international brands like Starbucks by catering to customers’ demands.
|
‘Power politics’ a foreign policy challenge for Vietnam
Vietnam should be vigilant about “power politics” and attendant challenges, the nation’s top leader says.
|
The Great Big Story about a Vietnamese-American woman
There is a great big story about Great Big Story; about a woman, the daughter of a Vietnamese immigrant family, who is now the general manager of the company.
|
Hanoi, HCMC are better places to live in
Vietnam’s two biggest cities are among top five improvers in a global ranking of most liveable cities.
|
Vietnam most vulnerable in ASEAN to US-China trade war
Vietnam will be the most vulnerable country in Southeast Asia should the U.S.-China trade war persist, according to recent research.
|