Weekly roundup: Vietnamese Great Big Story, fall of #MeToo, Saigon vibes and more

August 18, 2018 | 07:14 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Consumer goods, property most attractive sectors for acquisition in Vietnam

The most promising sectors for mergers and acquisitions in Vietnam are consumer goods and real estate, says a global advisory firm.
A convenient roadmap to Hoi An, a dream destination in Vietnam

A ‘lost world’ that millions of people have enjoyed discovering nestles quietly in central Vietnam. Let’s get you there.
New entrant perks up competition in Vietnam’s ride-sharing market

Go-Viet’s attractive perks for drivers are motivating many to shift from Grab, and the market leader is responding.
Ho Chi Minh City could be a swamp 50 years from now

The city surface has been subsiding seven centimeters each year and the process is speeding up.
Vietnam's biggest ever narcotic drug maker a long-time fugitive

Van Kinh Duong’s life of crime included document forgery, fraud and breaking out of jail.
Global chains suffer as Vietnamese coffee lovers vote with their feet

Local coffee shop chains are outmaneuvering international brands like Starbucks by catering to customers’ demands.
‘Power politics’ a foreign policy challenge for Vietnam

Vietnam should be vigilant about “power politics” and attendant challenges, the nation’s top leader says.
The Great Big Story about a Vietnamese-American woman

There is a great big story about Great Big Story; about a woman, the daughter of a Vietnamese immigrant family, who is now the general manager of the company.
Hanoi, HCMC are better places to live in

Vietnam’s two biggest cities are among top five improvers in a global ranking of most liveable cities.
Vietnam most vulnerable in ASEAN to US-China trade war

Vietnam will be the most vulnerable country in Southeast Asia should the U.S.-China trade war persist, according to recent research.
Blame the victim culture weakens #MeToo in Vietnam
Saigon nightlife gets a healthy workout
