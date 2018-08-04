Watch people go fishing for a living in central Vietnam

Phu Quy, 120 kilometers (74 miles) from the famous resport town of Phan Thiet in the south-central province of Binh Thuan, is yet to become a big tourism draw. So fishing continues to be the main vocation of the island’s residents, and these boats are their lifeline.

People are up early to receive the catch that is brought in at dawn. There are many seafood selling points scattered along the coast of Phu Quy Island.

Bai Phu is one of the busy fish distribution points on the island, especially during the windy season. The coracles on the beach are yet to go into action.

Traders still wearing their motorbike helmets hasten to pick out freshest baskets of fish as a boat docks at a wharf in Bai Phu, around three kilometers from the Phu Quy Port.

Traders and the occasional tourists check out the fresh catch right at the beach. The fish have been caught on overnight trips by fishermen who head out to sea at around 3-4 p.m. and return just as the sun is coming out.

During the monsoon season, fresh tuna costs VND70,000 ($3) to VND100,000 ($4.4) per kilo.

The nets catch other sea creatures too.

You can get to Phu Quy Island from Phan Thiet on a high-speed boat, paying VND250,000 for a one-way ticket. They are not available daily, and availability also depends on weather conditions, so it is best to book tickets in advance.

From HCMC, it is a good idea to take a sleeper bus to Phan Thiet, a journey that takes three to four hours and costs VND190,000-250,000 (($8.24-10.73).

Photos by Tinh Phu Quy