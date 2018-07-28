VnExpress International
Weekly roundup: Vietnam's trade, tourism imbalance, exploited Mekong, best of travel and more

July 28, 2018 | 08:33 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Weekly roundup: Vietnams trade, tourism imbalance, exploited Mekong, best of travel and more

Vietnam tourism’s overwhelming reliance on Chinese, S Koreans worrying: experts

Vietnam is in the process of making tourism an economy spearhead, and its dependence on two Asian markets is worrying experts.
Vietnam offers to help Laos after dam collapse disaster

Vietnamese leaders have offered assistance to Laos after a partly-constructed hydropower dam collapsed leaving at least 70 dead and hundreds missing.
Vietnam road along ocean named among Asia’s most spectacular

The route from Nha Trang to Quy Nhon is one of the five most beautiful roads in Asia.
How Saigon's feared drug lord was trapped

It took years of observation and several months of careful planning before the final operation to capture a very careful drug lord in Vietnam.
For a cheap, peach of a beach, Vietnam’s the place

Three of the most affordable beaches on earth are in Vietnam, according to TravelBird, a Netherlands-based travel site.
Economists urge Vietnam to prevent deluge of Chinese products

With U.S.-China trade spat showing no sign of ending soon, experts say it is time for Vietnam to take preventive action.
What the rat race has done to the Rat’s Wedding

Dong Ho painting, a uniquely Vietnamese art that carries the nation’s traditional values, is hanging on to existence by a paper-thin margin.
Vietnam job hunters switch en masse to foreign companies

The number of Vietnamese actively looking for job vacancies in foreign companies is up 10 fold now from last year.
Adopted orphan comes from France in search of Vietnamese mother

22 years ago she was adopted in HCMC by a French family, and now she has come in search of her roots.
Mekong Delta’s splendors now a relic of the past

Development policies have all but destroyed the natural bounty that the delta was blessed with.
When you eat a Mekong Giant Catfish, you are paying criminals
A revealing look at women as an art form
