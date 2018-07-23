Vietnam job hunters switch en masse to foreign companies

Appealing working environment, remuneration and other rewards are attracting more Vietnamese to foreign firms.

The increase was recently announced by the executive search company Jobstreet.com.

Le Thi Huyen Anh, key account sales manager at Jobstreet.com, attributed this to the appealing working environment, remuneration and bonus and other rewards at foreign firms.

Speaking about the dramatic changes in the area of human resources, she said the element of technology is creating new job prospects, job titles and responsibilities and demanding specific skill sets and multitasking capabilities in new candidates as well as existing employees.

But the ratio of Vietnamese employees who can meet the multitasking requirements in technology-based working environments remains modest, she said.

According to Jobstreet’s bliss index of employees, a candidate’s final call on whether to select or prove their loyalty to a certain workplace depends not just on the income and job title. There are also other determinants such as position, reputation, corporate values, working culture and the community of fellow staff members, it said.

Certain job titles like “officers” and “specialists” are offered higher wage increases and bonuses than others. Half of businesses recently surveyed by Jobstreet.com are committed to expanding recruitment while 10 percent plan to keep the recruitment ratio unaltered next year.

Nguyen Thi Thu Trang, general manager of JobStreet.com, said the top three recruitment categories this year are wholesale-retail, communication-marketing and information technology.

Vietnam received an estimated $16.2 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first half of this year, down 4.4 percent from the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office.