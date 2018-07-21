For a cheap, peach of a beach, Vietnam’s the place

Let’s face it. Most travelers in the world are budget conscious.

We make plans well in advance to be able to truly relax on beautiful beaches.

So here’s the good news.

In its third annual Beach Price Index that breaks down the daily expenses of a beach holiday at 327 beautiful beaches in 90 countries and territories around the world, Vietnam has the top three places.

Yes, you got it right. Three of the top cheapest beaches in the world are in Vietnam, not surprising, given the nation’s 3,000km long coastline.

Tourists sunbathe at Cua Dai Beach in Hoi An. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong

Cua Dai Beach near the famous ancient town of Hoi An came in first on the cheapest list at a daily cost of $15.65, followed by Nha Trang’s City Beach ($16.85), and Long Beach on the southern island of Phu Quoc ($18.67).

The rankings, released earlier this month, took into account the price of six popular beach purchases including sunscreen, water, beer, ice-cream, lunch and facility fees.

Anse Vata Beach in New Caledonia, France, is the most expensive on earth, with beachgoers having to pay more than $91 for a typical day. Some other pricey beaches in the top 10 are in the the U.S., Australia, France and Norway.

The bottom ten of the list is dominated by Vietnam and India, meaning that you’d be wise to focus on these two countries in your beach itinerary.

In 2015, TripAdvisor users voted Cua Dai the 18th greatest beach in Asia.

This is the third year in a row that Cua Dai has been named in the list of the world’s most affordable beach holidays by TravelBird.

International visitors to Vietnam skyrocketed to 27.2 percent from a year ago to 7.9 million in the first half of this year. The results appear to bode well for Vietnam’s target of welcoming 15-17 million foreign arrivals until late this year.