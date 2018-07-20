A revealing look at women as an art form

52 works of the photographers, who have used different visual effects, lighting and space to highlight the beauty of the human body, will be on display from July 20 to July 27 at the Center for Art Exhibition and Exhibitions of Fine Arts, Photography, 29 Hang Bai Street.

An initial controversy over a decision to restrict admission to those below 18 has blown over, and the event is free and open to everyone.

The exhibition of nudes in a country that is still conservative is seen as a progressive sign and recognition of the artistic value in the works on display.

“Duong net tao hoa” (The Curves of Nature) by photographer Do Thuy Mai.

"Tinh khiết" (Purity) by photographer Duong Quoc Dinh.

“Su chuyen hoa” (Metamorphosis) by Duong Quoc Dinh.

Tran Thi Thu Dong, Deputy Head of the Association of Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibition, said such exhibitions were popular in many countries. They provided viewers with more insights into what is and what is not art, she said.

"Vu Dieu” (The dance) by Le Quang Chau.

After some moves in Ho Chi Minh city, this is the first nudity exhibition held in Hanoi.

"Am duong” (Yin and yang) by Duong Quoc Dinh.

"Duong net anh sang” (The Shape of Light) by Nguyen A.

"Thien su" (Angel) by photographer Thai Phien.

"Hoa ha" (Summer flower) by photographer Tran Ngan Quyen.

"Sinh" (Birth) by photographer Ngo Xuan Phu.

"Vu khuc" (Dancing melody) by Thai Phien.

The first exhibition of nude pictures in Vietnam was held in Ho Chi Minh City on September 2017, with a display of more than 50 works by photographer Hao Nhien. Photographer Thai Phien held a similar exhibition of his works in HCMC last month.