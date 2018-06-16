VnExpress International
Weekly roundup: Vietnam's cybersecurity law, SEZ protests, mourning Bourdain, and more

June 16, 2018 | 07:52 am GMT+7

Revisit an eventful week with top stories selected by VnExpress International editors.

Weekly roundup: Vietnams cybersecurity law, bikini debate, Bourdain mourning, and much more

Vietnam says cybersecurity law needed to ensure national security

New law places several restrictions that are allowed under exceptions to WTO, FTA regulations, senior lawmaker says.
Several Vietnamese held for protests against SEZ law provisions

They were calling for public protests against provision allowing foreign investors to lease land for 99 years.
Vietnam a dream destination for expats

Getting a job is easy, cost of living is low, and quality of life is high.
Bikini or no bikini: that is the question

Organizers of beauty contests in Vietnam pick up cues on ‘true beauty’ from Miss America counterparts.
Celebs, fans mourn Bourdain's passing

One inspired fan visits Hanoi’s 'Bun Cha Obama' restaurant in silent tribute.
Vietnamese women seek leadership for all the right reasons

But not many companies have plans or intention to train their female staff for higher positions.
Vietnamese pho high on list of world’s best cheap eats

From sumptuous breakfast to a late-night snack, the delicious noodle soup has hooked millions around the world.
Top Vietnam legislator calls for calm over SEZ law

Call comes after public protests in several places over controversial provisions in a law to regulate special economic zones.
In Vietnam, business fervor taps World Cup fever

With VTV acquiring broadcasting rights in football crazy Vietnam, World Cup cheer has animated many businesses.
End of the road for Hanoi’s motorcycle-rickshaws

They are mostly used by disabled war veterans to eke out a living, and provide a useful service, but are deemed a traffic hazard now.
Vietnam circuses accused of animal abuse
Vietnamese brick house bags coveted architecture award
