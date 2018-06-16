Weekly roundup: Vietnam's cybersecurity law, SEZ protests, mourning Bourdain, and more

|
Vietnam says cybersecurity law needed to ensure national security
New law places several restrictions that are allowed under exceptions to WTO, FTA regulations, senior lawmaker says.
|
Several Vietnamese held for protests against SEZ law provisions
They were calling for public protests against provision allowing foreign investors to lease land for 99 years.
|
Vietnam a dream destination for expats
Getting a job is easy, cost of living is low, and quality of life is high.
|
Bikini or no bikini: that is the question
Organizers of beauty contests in Vietnam pick up cues on ‘true beauty’ from Miss America counterparts.
|
Celebs, fans mourn Bourdain's passing
One inspired fan visits Hanoi’s 'Bun Cha Obama' restaurant in silent tribute.
|
Vietnamese women seek leadership for all the right reasons
But not many companies have plans or intention to train their female staff for higher positions.
|
Vietnamese pho high on list of world’s best cheap eats
From sumptuous breakfast to a late-night snack, the delicious noodle soup has hooked millions around the world.
|
Top Vietnam legislator calls for calm over SEZ law
Call comes after public protests in several places over controversial provisions in a law to regulate special economic zones.
|
In Vietnam, business fervor taps World Cup fever
With VTV acquiring broadcasting rights in football crazy Vietnam, World Cup cheer has animated many businesses.
|
End of the road for Hanoi’s motorcycle-rickshaws
They are mostly used by disabled war veterans to eke out a living, and provide a useful service, but are deemed a traffic hazard now.
|