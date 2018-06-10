VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture & Arts

Vietnamese brick house bags coveted architecture award

By Ban Mai   June 10, 2018 | 07:42 am GMT+7
Vietnamese brick house bags coveted architecture award
The brick house in Vietnam's Quang Ngai Province which has won the Wienerberger Brick Award 2018.

The unique structure was constructed in 2016 by a group of local architects to connect brick lovers.

A house sheltered by a perforated cube of clay bricks in the central province of Quang Ngai has claimed the Wienerberger Brick Award 2018 in the Austrian capital of Vienna.

Terra Cotta Studio, a creative working space earmarked for ceramic artists, won the “Working Together” category at the biennial awards, one of the most respected in the industry.

The award was launched in 2004.

A group of ceramic artisans from Tropical Space Co., Ltd., a Ho Chi Minh City-based architecture firm, designed the house with unique ideas using solid bricks as the main material. The team said their main purpose was not only to create a working space for ceramic artisans but also a meeting point of brick lovers to share their passion.

Boxed in: Standing on the banks of the Thu Bon River in Dien Ban District, the two-storey house covers an area of 49 square meters, and is surrounded by a small vegetable garden and bamboo fence.

Boxed in: Standing on the banks of the Thu Bon River in Dien Ban District, the two-storey house covers an area of 49 square meters, and is surrounded by a small vegetable garden and bamboo fence.
All aglow: At first glance, the building looks like a traditional ceramic kiln with a touch of Cham culture.

All aglow: At first glance, the building looks like a traditional ceramic kiln with a touch of Cham culture.
Airy: On one hand, the separating layer made of brick creates a certain privacy for the artist, on the other hand, the bricks allow some of the wind to blow through so that you get a natural breeze cooled by the river, Tran Thi Ngu Ngon, one of the four architects of the house, said at the award ceremony.

Airy: “On one hand, the separating layer made of brick creates a certain privacy for the artist, on the other hand, the bricks allow some of the wind to blow through so that you get a natural breeze cooled by the river,” Tran Thi Ngu Ngon, one of the four architects of the house, said at the award ceremony.
Functional: The center of this cube-shaped building is surrounded by a three-storey bamboo frame platform, used for drying out terracotta products and presenting artworks.

Functional: The center of this cube-shaped building is surrounded by a three-storey bamboo frame platform, used for drying out terracotta products and presenting artworks.
Walking space: There is a small pathway between brick walls and wooden shelves so that people can take a tour of ceramic artworks.

Walking space: There is a small pathway between brick walls and wooden shelves so that people can take a tour of ceramic artworks.
The designers want to turn the house into a meeting point for brick lovers.

The designers want to turn the house into a meeting point for brick lovers.

Photos by Oki Hiroyuki

Related News:
Tags: Vietnamese brick house Quang Nam Thu Bồn Wienerberger Brick Award Terra Cotta Studio
 
Read more
Exhibition of real body parts suspended in Vietnam

Exhibition of real body parts suspended in Vietnam

A 'Japanese tip': the origami art left by diners

A 'Japanese tip': the origami art left by diners

Tourism keeps Vietnam's ancient water puppets afloat

Tourism keeps Vietnam's ancient water puppets afloat

Vietnam’s Giang brothers miss top 3 spot in UK talent show

Vietnam’s Giang brothers miss top 3 spot in UK talent show

Naked truth: Hanoi to hold first exhibition of nude pics

Naked truth: Hanoi to hold first exhibition of nude pics

Vietnamese artisan goes big on miniatures

Vietnamese artisan goes big on miniatures

Boyband BTS make K-Pop history topping US album charts

Boyband BTS make K-Pop history topping US album charts

 
go to top