Weekly roundup: Trump's shock victory, abuse of women, nuclear power, and more

|
Trump victory hurts (even in Ho Chi Minh City)
Saigon’s bright enthusiasm for all-things America vanished under an infamous toupee.
|
59 percent of women in Vietnam mentally abused by partners: study
Six percent of the women surveyed said they had considered committing suicide.
|
Vietnam's consumer group misled public with fish sauce quality claims, ministry confirms
Vinastas's controversial study, which sparked a health scare, was flawed and illegally conducted, investigators concluded.
|
Life in America: How much are Vietnamese immigrants making?
In terms of household income, the Vietnamese are doing quite well, new data suggest.
|
Over 40 percent of small companies in Vietnam pay bribes: survey
Unofficial payments unfortunately continued to be the way of doing business for many small companies in Vietnam.
|
After long delay, Vietnam may finally back out on nuclear power project
After years of delaying work on the project over safety concerns, the government now believes it's time to pull the plug.
|
Don't know how to save money? Just ask the Vietnamese
Four in five Vietnamese respondents chose to save money rather than spending on leisure activities.
|
Air fares set to soar with proposed hike to Vietnam's aviation fees
The aviation administration wants to lift landing and takeoff fees by 15 percent.
|
Cheating the Lord of the Saigon River
A couple has valiantly saved the dying and the dead from the Lord of the Saigon River.
|
Tourism boom threatens Vietnam's 'Tonkinese Alps'
'If building continues at this rate, then one day we will lose Sapa.'
|
Vietnam's economy, now driven by cheap labor, needs productivity push: official
|
Tension at Vietnam's drug rehab center caused by overcrowding