VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Over 40 percent of small companies in Vietnam pay bribes: survey

By VnExpress   November 10, 2016 | 09:57 am GMT+7
Over 40 percent of small companies in Vietnam pay bribes: survey
Illustrative photo by VnExpress Hoang Ha

Unofficial payments helped them complete tax and customs procedures.

Unofficial payments unfortunately continued to be the way of doing business for many small companies in Vietnam as a new survey found a large number resorted to bribery last year.

The survey, released by the Central Institute of Economic Management on Wednesday, showed that 42.7 percent of small and medium firms had to make unofficial payment to government agencies to keep their business going, Tuoi Tre newspaper reported.

The institute conducted the survey with the Institute of Labor Science and Social Affairs, the University of Copenhagen and the United Nations University’s World Institute for Development Economics Research.

More than 2,600 businesses from 10 cities and provinces, including the northern port city of Hai Phong, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, took part in the survey.

The companies said they paid back-door money to win access to public services and to complete tax and customs procedures faster.

The rate of businesses slipping in extra money to solve tax issues increased from 17.6 percent in 2013 to 24.1 percent in 2015.

Among companies paying bribes, 41.2 percent said the amount of unofficial payments could increase in the coming time.

Small and medium-sized companies account for 97 percent of all businesses in Vietnam.

Related news:

>Philippines firm under suspicion of bribery in Vietnam lead poisoning case

Tags: Vietnam bribery businesses
Read more
Vietnam says economy will still thrive even if TPP tanks

Vietnam says economy will still thrive even if TPP tanks

Conflicts of interest could threaten Vietnam's economic progress: report

Conflicts of interest could threaten Vietnam's economic progress: report

Vietnamese consumers lose interest in Chinese fruit

Vietnamese consumers lose interest in Chinese fruit

Vietnam raises debt ceiling

Vietnam raises debt ceiling

After long delay, Vietnam may finally back out on nuclear power project

After long delay, Vietnam may finally back out on nuclear power project

Vietnam to have $2.5 billion coal-fired power plant

Vietnam to have $2.5 billion coal-fired power plant

Thousands of containers stranded in Vietnam after S.Korean shipping giant goes bust

Thousands of containers stranded in Vietnam after S.Korean shipping giant goes bust

Waste from coal power plants piling up fast in energy-hungry Vietnam

Waste from coal power plants piling up fast in energy-hungry Vietnam

 
go to top