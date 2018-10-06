Weekly roundup: President candidate, VinFast cars, Vietnam food guide and more

|
Vietnam’s Party chief Trong presented as presidential candidate
The Party's Central Committee has nominated General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong to be the country's next president.
Vietnam warned it is planning one airport too many
Vietnamese provinces are proposing new airports without realizing that the country is already overloaded with these facilities, experts say.
A food map of where to eat what in Vietnam
A primer on dishes from different locations in Vietnam that will whet the appetite of both visitors and locals.
Revolutionary, reform architect, Party leader Do Muoi dies aged 101
Former Party chief Do Muoi, a key figure in Vietnam's revolutionary struggles and its opening up era, died Monday night.
Vietnamese doctors leave for South Sudan on first UN peacekeeping mission
Thirty Vietnamese army medical personnel left for South Sudan Monday morning aboard an Australian airforce plane.
Three Vietnamese attractions among Asia’s hidden gems
A feudal capital, a prison island and a kingdom of caves in Vietnam are listed among Asia’s hidden gems.
A dignified man during the day, flamboyant woman at night
Ricardo Glencasa is different, and loves that in Vietnam, s/he is loved for being different.
Inspired by his martial artist parents, he chose muay Thai for a professional career and once fought – and won – a bout with a broken elbow.
Tragedy of errors: Central Highlands farmers peppered with a debt crisis
Farmers’ hopes once climbed high on pepper vines in the Central Highlands; today, they are entangled in debt and misery.
Mixed bag: VinFast’s new cars cause excitement, skepticism
Vietnamese are excited about the first ever cars to be made in their country but also concerned about their price and quality.
Loans masquerading as bilateral aid, and the consequences of non-repayment
