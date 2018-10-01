VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Seafood gets fresh in a Saigon suburb

By Di Vy   October 1, 2018 | 08:05 pm GMT+7

The Hang Duong Market in Can Gio District is an Eden garden for seafood lovers.

Seafood gets fresh in a Saigon suburb

Located near the 30/4 beach, Hang Duong Market is a seafood lover’s dream, especially for Saigon residents who don’t have to go far to enjoy this bonanza.

The market is just a two-hour bus journey from Saigon.

Seafood gets fresh in a Saigon suburb - 1

The market is open all day, but it is really crowded in the morning, when the seafood arrives directly from boats that have carried it from the sea to the local river wharf. The catch is sorted and put in plastic basins like the ones seen in the photograph.

Many people find the noise and bustle of the market as people bargain and make purchases invigorating by itself.

Seafood gets fresh in a Saigon suburb - 2

Customers can also find cooked seafood here.

“It gets very crowded here when holidays come, and most of the customers are from the city. There are also foreigners here sometimes," said Thanh and her husband, who have been selling seafood here for a decade.

Seafood gets fresh in a Saigon suburb - 3

In the front and back of the market there are cooking areas where, for just VND150,000 ($6.43), customers can get fresh seafood they’ve just bought at the market cooked to their liking.

Seafood gets fresh in a Saigon suburb - 4

Many people have called this market a paradise for seafood lovers. You can find almost any kind of seafood here at reasonable prices.

Seafood gets fresh in a Saigon suburb - 5

Oysters and sea snails can be found at most of the food shops in the market.

Seafood gets fresh in a Saigon suburb - 6

Sentinel-crabs and mantis shrimps are popular items. A kilogram of sentinel-crab cost VND400,000 – 500,000 ($17-21) while mantis shrimp is more expensive at around VND600,000 ($25) for a kilo.

Seafood gets fresh in a Saigon suburb - 7

Apart from fresh seafood, customers can also buy dried items like fish and squid.

Seafood gets fresh in a Saigon suburb - 8

Most of the seafood is manually dried. The most popular items are dried peal fish and catfish at around VND40,000 ($1.7) for a kilogram.

60 giây khám phá 'thiên đường' hải sản lớn nhất Cần Giờ
 
 

Seafood gets fresh in a Saigon suburb

Related News:
Tags: seafood market Saigon suburb
 
Read more
Losing wallet is tourists’ biggest frustration: Asia-Pacific survey

Losing wallet is tourists’ biggest frustration: Asia-Pacific survey

A Saigon café that you can retreat into

A Saigon café that you can retreat into

Vietnamese businessman turns ambulance driver for the poor

Vietnamese businessman turns ambulance driver for the poor

Vietnamese film The Third Wife wins another international prize

Vietnamese film The Third Wife wins another international prize

Award-winning documentary about Vietnamese transgender woman to screen in Vietnam

Award-winning documentary about Vietnamese transgender woman to screen in Vietnam

Air New Zealand grounds flights to Vietnam

Air New Zealand grounds flights to Vietnam

A dignified man during the day, flamboyant woman at night

A dignified man during the day, flamboyant woman at night

 
go to top