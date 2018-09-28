A dignified man during the day, flamboyant woman at night

Ricardo Glencasa is different, and loves that in Vietnam, s/he is loved for being different.

Ricardo Glencasa at the Viet Pride parade on Saigon's Nguyen Hue pedestrian street on August 25. Photo courtesy of Ricardo “Are you guys ready for the show?”



The audience cheers yes as Ricardo Glencasa flounces into the room in a pink, flouncy dress. Every weekend, hundreds of people flock to a bar in District 1 in Saigon and enjoy performances by Drag Queens. When the applause fades in the glimmering light, Ricardo cannot hide the delight of an artist loved by his fans. In Vietnam since 2017, Ricardo works as an English teacher. He goes to class in formal vests and pants. But as the night falls, he dons gorgeous gowns, make-up and wigs to become a drag queen, theater slang for men dressed as women. Most drag queens are homosexual men, but many women and heterosexual people also use drag to unlease their creativity. "I was bullied by my friends during childhood, and as an adult, I was discriminated against by society for my difference. This is also what my family forbid me to do. But now on stage, I am loved for my own difference," Ricardo told VnExpress.

Got caught early He has not forgotten the terrifying moments he experienced as he watched TV with his dad and listened to jokes about gay people on the news. He was frightened that his father might know he was gay, just like those people on TV, Ricardo says. Ricardo grew up in a poor area in the industrial city of Birmingham in England. When he was four, Ricardo realized that he was different from other boys. When he was six, his mother caught him wearing his sister’s dress and dancing on her bed. "I grew up in an area... full of drugs, full of fighting. It was really a bad place to grow up... I grew up in an area where you could not be gay.” At school, whenever he was asked, "Are you gay?," Ricardo just kept silent. The more reserved he became, the more he was bullied. It would start with a few “jokes” and extend into fights. Ricardo (R) at the age of 5 and his neighbors. Photo courtesy of Ricardo In grade six, Ricardo went to school for the year-ending sports tournament, excited about the upcoming summer holiday. However, the joy soon ended with three successive run-ins with bullies. “I was crying my eyeballs out.” Ricardo spent the rest of his childhood in confusion. "As a child, you’re just being yourself, you are not trying to be a woman or anything." Ricardo could not understand why he was being ridiculed and bullied for leading a normal life. As a child, Ricardo enjoyed reading, climbing, playing soccer and computer games. The only "girly" thing about him might have been the Spice Girls sticker on his door, he joked. He remembers a school trip when he and his three straight friends got some extra-large shirts that extended to the knees. “I was just having fun with my friends.” But his father had a different view. “Why are you wearing that dress?” The shirt was just a joke with friends but his father saw it as a feminine thing. Ricardo realized then that "I am never gonna be up to please him." Fearing rejection by family and friends, Ricardo was completely alone on the journey in exploring his sexual orientation and gender identity. Without anyone to share his problems with, he fell into depression and had suicidal thoughts very early. “When I was young, if there was a ‘straight’ pill that could turn me straight, I would have taken it. It was too horrible,” Ricardo recalled. Fearing rejection by family and friends, Ricardo was completely alone on the journey in exploring his sexual orientation and gender identity. Without anyone to share his problems with, he fell into depression and had suicidal thoughts very early. “When I was young, if there was a ‘straight’ pill that could turn me straight, I would have taken it. It was too horrible,” Ricardo recalled.

A lack of safe space

