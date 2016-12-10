VnExpress International
Weekly roundup: Income gap, education ranking, tale of massacre, and more

By VnExpress   December 10, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Million-dollar question: How much are Vietnamese making?

The booming economy has created a group of millionaires, but many still live in poverty.
Vietnam teens surpass EU, US peers in science in global education ranking

Their math skills are also strong, but somehow in sharp decline compared to three years ago, the global survey has found.
Vietnam punishes editors over fish sauce story scandal

Thanh Nien newspaper earlier received the highest fine for running reports about high arsenic levels found in fish sauce.
Hanoi police banned from chasing down traffic violators

The move came after several policemen risked their lives trying to stop offenders.
Hot mess: Hanoi's electrical wiring shocks engineering world

A spaghetti street installation in the city took 3rd place among the most dangerous examples of global wiring.
'Women are meant to be teased': Vietnam survey uncovers toxic culture of sexual harassment

A new ActionAid survey has found a slew of misconceptions about what should be viewed as harassment and what masculinity means.
People with mental illness left behind in Vietnam

200,000 people struggle with severe mental illnesses in a country that lacks a proper treatment model.
Saigon’s plan to draw tourists with weekly fireworks shows raises eyebrows

Critics say the city will promote itself better by keeping the streets cleaner and safer.
Child piano prodigy to play Vietnam this month

The five-year-old Vietnamese-American will perform in Saigon later this month.
Derided at home, Vietnam contestant’s dress wins best costume at int’l beauty pageant

The head-turning 44-kilogram dress has been the subject of harsh criticism over the past few weeks.
In tale of massacre, Vietnamese survivor wants South Koreans to ‘know the truth’
Vietnam's delivery men: Oh the things you can carry
Tags: Vietnam news news roundup
