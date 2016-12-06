VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Vietnam's delivery men: Oh the things you can carry

By VnExpress   December 6, 2016 | 01:30 pm GMT+7

Where there's a will (and a motorcycle), there's a way.

Delivery drivers in Vietnam have never ceased to astonish us with their driving skills.

Here are some of exhibits to prove that these drivers will put anything on their vehicles -- shocking images that may only be found on Vietnamese streets.

According to Vietnamese laws, motorcycles are not allowed to carry heavy products around and violators can be fined between VND200,000 and VND400,000 ($8.8-17.2).

But for many people, motorbikes remain a major means for delivering goods. And for many delivery men, this is how they make a living.

In short, just don’t try these. Especially the scooter-ception.

vietnams-delivery-men-oh-the-things-you-can-carry

vietnams-delivery-men-oh-the-things-you-can-carry-1

In Vietnam, a country of motorbikes, the vehicle provides a cheap and flexible solution for transporting goods...
vietnams-delivery-men-oh-the-things-you-can-carry-2

... and cattle...
vietnams-delivery-men-oh-the-things-you-can-carry-3

...and humans.

vietnams-delivery-men-oh-the-things-you-can-carry-4

A circus act on the street.
vietnams-delivery-men-oh-the-things-you-can-carry-5

If it fits, sit down and ride.

vietnams-delivery-men-oh-the-things-you-can-carry-6

Scooter on scooter is too mainstream? Let's throw in a washing machine.

Oh, and safety first, too.

No strings attached.

Related news:

What does your scooter say about you? Tell me what you ride, I’ll tell you how you socialize

Caught on camera: Under-10-second motorbike thefts

Tags: Vietnam delivery scooter motorcycle
 
Read more
Baby cow with 7 legs astonishes Vietnamese villagers

Baby cow with 7 legs astonishes Vietnamese villagers

Vietnam remembers Castro as relations remain strong

Vietnam remembers Castro as relations remain strong

Da Nang launches personal tour guide mobile app

Da Nang launches personal tour guide mobile app

In tale of massacre, Vietnamese survivor wants South Koreans to ‘know the truth’

In tale of massacre, Vietnamese survivor wants South Koreans to ‘know the truth’

Da Nang sets the dates for fireworks festival

Da Nang sets the dates for fireworks festival

Falling in love with Taipei: the ultimate Southeast Asian expat escape

Falling in love with Taipei: the ultimate Southeast Asian expat escape

How to see the best of Vietnam in two weeks

How to see the best of Vietnam in two weeks

Sunflower garden shines for Saigon's camera hams

Sunflower garden shines for Saigon's camera hams

 
go to top