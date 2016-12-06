Vietnam's delivery men: Oh the things you can carry

Delivery drivers in Vietnam have never ceased to astonish us with their driving skills.

Here are some of exhibits to prove that these drivers will put anything on their vehicles -- shocking images that may only be found on Vietnamese streets.

According to Vietnamese laws, motorcycles are not allowed to carry heavy products around and violators can be fined between VND200,000 and VND400,000 ($8.8-17.2).

But for many people, motorbikes remain a major means for delivering goods. And for many delivery men, this is how they make a living.

In short, just don’t try these. Especially the scooter-ception.

In Vietnam, a country of motorbikes, the vehicle provides a cheap and flexible solution for transporting goods...

... and cattle...

...and humans.

A circus act on the street.

If it fits, sit down and ride.

Scooter on scooter is too mainstream? Let's throw in a washing machine.

Oh, and safety first, too.

No strings attached.

