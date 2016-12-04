VnExpress International
Child piano prodigy to play Vietnam this month

By VnExpress   December 4, 2016 | 12:18 pm GMT+7

The five-year-old Vietnamese-American will perform in Saigon later this month.

A five-year old Vietnamese American  piano prodigy will visit his homeland for the first time, this month.

On December 17, Evan Le is set to perform at the SOUL Christmas Charity Concert in Ho Chi Minh City.

The event will help offer scholarships to poor musical talents in Vietnam, Thanh Nien newspaper reported Sunday.

Evan will perform Diem xua and Mua hong, two selections from the popular composer Trinh Cong Son.

This will be the first time Evan has ever visited Vietnam. The paper reported that the child can read sheet music, play with both hands and master an entire song by heart in a few days. 

In July of 2015, Evan took third place in the VStar Kids competition at the age of four. Evan was the youngest contender in a piano competition held by the Orange County Music Educators Association in California in June this year, performing a Mozart concerto. 

His parents say they've refused repeated offers from American television producers to host him. Instead, they've only entered him into shows that suit his age and disposition. 

