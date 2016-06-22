VnExpress International
Meet Evan Le, the five-year-old piano prodigy

By Nhung Nguyen   June 22, 2016 | 02:36 pm GMT+7
Evan Le, the piano prodigy that blew Steve Harvey away last year on NBC’s Little Big Shots, has begun life as a five-year-old by winning first prize at the 2016 Piano Concerto Competition Division 1 of the Music Teachers’ Association of California.
