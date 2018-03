Meet Evan Le, the five-year-old piano prodigy

By Nhung Nguyen June 22, 2016 | 02:36 pm GMT+7

Evan Le, the piano prodigy that blew Steve Harvey away last year on NBC’s Little Big Shots, has begun life as a five-year-old by winning first prize at the 2016 Piano Concerto Competition Division 1 of the Music Teachers’ Association of California.