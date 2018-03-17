Weekly roundup: In memory of My Lai victims and Gac Ma battle against China, former police chief busted in gambling case, and more

|
Vietnamese survivors remember My Lai massacre with horror and confusion
Some people are trying to let things go, but others say they will never forget.
|
Vietnamese families in search of peace 30 years after sons died defending Spratlys from China
64 Vietnamese soldiers died in the battle on March 14, 1988, and few of their remains have been recovered.
|
Former Vietnamese PM Phan Van Khai dies aged 85
He was prime minister from 1997 to 2006, and was praised for boosting the country’s economic development.
|
Vietnamese singer crowned international transgender beauty queen
‘I will fight for equality for transgender people. We all want to be treated like everyone else.’
|
Multiple ministries responsible for 'illegal' state telco acquisition of pay TV firm: watchdog
The state lost over $310 million after MobiFone valued eight times over the odds for a 95 percent stake in AVG.
|
Vietnam arrests former senior police official for organizing gambling
He is allegedly linked to a recently busted transnational, multi-million dollar gambling ring that has about 8 million players.
|
Vietnam remains largest winner from Trans-Pacific trade pact without US: experts
While U.S. inclusion would add 'heft' to the deal, it is still expected to boost exports and attract more foreign investment.
|
Spotify is coming to Vietnam: statement
No more faking IP addresses, say Vietnamese fans.
|
Vietnamese woman sold to Chinese farmer battles her way home
She had begged the family to send her back to Vietnam, but they refused because they had paid more than $13,000 for her.
|
Saigon’s first metro line faces further delays due to $44 million debt
Project managers are urging the city to pay up while waiting for funding from the central government.
|
Shame and guilt of My Lai massacre must be kept alive: American veteran
|
Now's the best time to visit Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem Lake, and here's why