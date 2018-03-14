Now's the best time to visit Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem Lake, and here's why

|
For anyone not familiar with leaf-peeping, it is simply taking a walk under a shady canopy and looking up to admire the foliage changing from fresh greens to yellows, reds and golds.
The leaves on the freshwater mangroves (loc vung in Vietnamese) are changing around the city’s beloved Hoan Kiem Lake (aka Sword Lake), and the breathtaking scenery it creates is a must-see.
Local photographers are out in force at this time of year to capture the vibrant changes around the lake.
The leaves glow a burning red for just a few days before falling from the trees, making the moment even more precious.
The perfect blend of a colorful landscape and the spring sunshine.
Hanoi has just been named one of the best places to visit in March by Business Insider, and leaf-peeping around Hoan Kiem Lake didn't even get a mention!