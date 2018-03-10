VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Spotify is coming to Vietnam: statement

By Vi Vu   March 10, 2018 | 02:08 pm GMT+7
Spotify is coming to Vietnam: statement
Earphones are seen on top of a smart phone with a Spotify logo on it in a photo illustration by Reuters.

No more faking IP addresses, say Vietnamese fans.

Spotify is bringing its streaming business to Vietnam in three days, according to a Facebook statement posted on Saturday which went viral in several hours.

“More than 35 million songs are on their way to you,” said a post published on Spotify Vietnam’s official Facebook page.

“The world’s biggest music streaming service will be in Vietnam in three days,” it said, attracting thousands of likes, shares and comments.

Many people hailed the arrival as the end of fake IP addresses.

More competition is expected and some people are already considering switching from Apple Music or the Vietnamese service Zing MP3.

Sources close to Spotify revealed its expansion plans in Vietnam and Thailand in May last year. The Thai launch happened last August, but there has been a longer wait for users in Vietnam, where more than 50 million people are online.

Spotify boasted 71 million paying subscribers and 159 million active users by the end of last year. The Swedish company is planning to list on the New York Stock Exchange in the coming weeks and its founder estimated it could be valued at more than $20 billion.

Tech insiders believe the 10-year-old service can transform the music industry the same way as Netflix overturned Hollywood.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Spotify internet music streaming entertainment Vietnam news techology
 
Read more
Meredith moves to sell Time, Fortune and Sports Illustrated titles: sources

Meredith moves to sell Time, Fortune and Sports Illustrated titles: sources

Spotify touts growth over profits in listing pitch to retail investors

Spotify touts growth over profits in listing pitch to retail investors

Warburg Pincus to invest $370 million in Vietnam’s Techcombank

Warburg Pincus to invest $370 million in Vietnam’s Techcombank

'What’s most important is you do your job well,' Vietnam's King of Steel on road to billionaire

'What’s most important is you do your job well,' Vietnam's King of Steel on road to billionaire

Man sues Ford Vietnam for refusing to recognize gearbox problem

Man sues Ford Vietnam for refusing to recognize gearbox problem

Vietnam revokes license from $3.2 billion oil refinery project

Vietnam revokes license from $3.2 billion oil refinery project

Vietnam's FLC aims to buy 24 Airbus planes

Vietnam's FLC aims to buy 24 Airbus planes

Amazon set to wade into Vietnam’s fast-flowing e-commerce market

Amazon set to wade into Vietnam’s fast-flowing e-commerce market

 
go to top