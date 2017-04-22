Weekly roundup: Climbing for coffee, bad tourists, Trump's visit, wedding fashion and more

|
In Saigon, your coffee date often starts with climbing
'Because who needs a distinction between shops and homes when every square foot means money?
Trump to touch down in Vietnam this November for Asia-Pacific Economic Meeting
It’s not immediately clear if his trip will also entail an official state-level visit to Vietnam, but the anticipation is building.
Top Vietnamese diplomat in US to gauge new Trump administration
'Vietnam is continuing to explore deepening ties with the U.S., even under the new administration, at all levels of society.'
Three months in, Hanoi rapid bus system set to stay
Hanoi has been struggling to cope with a rapidly growing number of vehicles.
Sexual predator who targeted foreign women arrested in Hanoi
The drug addict often went looking for European victims around Tay Ho District.
Screw you, hot season: Tips for staying cool in Vietnam
The dry, impossibly hot season has returned to Saigon.
Vietnamese tourists are as bad as Chinese visitors, official says
It seems Vietnamese people should read the etiquette guide for tourists more carefully before waving their fingers at foreigners.
Stop and stare: the story behind Hanoi's vendors from above
Loes Heerink returned to take more pictures of vendors and found things had changed.
The good, the bad and the ugly: Vietnam's booming after-school tutoring business
'The most harmful side of the tutoring industry is under-qualified tutors.'
Are Vietnamese second-class citizens in their own country?
An American woman's payout would seem to indicate Vietnamese people are second-class citizens in their own country.
Vietnamese government wants homegrown social networks to replace Facebook