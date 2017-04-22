VnExpress International
Weekly roundup: Climbing for coffee, bad tourists, Trump's visit, wedding fashion and more

By VnExpress   April 22, 2017 | 06:53 pm GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

In Saigon, your coffee date often starts with climbing

'Because who needs a distinction between shops and homes when every square foot means money?
Trump to touch down in Vietnam this November for Asia-Pacific Economic Meeting

It’s not immediately clear if his trip will also entail an official state-level visit to Vietnam, but the anticipation is building.
Top Vietnamese diplomat in US to gauge new Trump administration

'Vietnam is continuing to explore deepening ties with the U.S., even under the new administration, at all levels of society.'
Three months in, Hanoi rapid bus system set to stay

Hanoi has been struggling to cope with a rapidly growing number of vehicles.
Sexual predator who targeted foreign women arrested in Hanoi

The drug addict often went looking for European victims around Tay Ho District.
Screw you, hot season: Tips for staying cool in Vietnam

The dry, impossibly hot season has returned to Saigon.
Vietnamese tourists are as bad as Chinese visitors, official says

It seems Vietnamese people should read the etiquette guide for tourists more carefully before waving their fingers at foreigners.
Stop and stare: the story behind Hanoi's vendors from above

Loes Heerink returned to take more pictures of vendors and found things had changed.
The good, the bad and the ugly: Vietnam's booming after-school tutoring business

'The most harmful side of the tutoring industry is under-qualified tutors.'
Are Vietnamese second-class citizens in their own country?

An American woman's payout would seem to indicate Vietnamese people are second-class citizens in their own country.
Vietnamese government wants homegrown social networks to replace Facebook
Happily ever after in Vietnam: 100 years of wedding fashion
