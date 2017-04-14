VnExpress International
Vietnamese tourists are as bad as Chinese visitors, official says

By Duc Anh   April 14, 2017 | 04:28 pm GMT+7
Trash almost fills up Con Vanh Beach in the northern province of Thai Binh. Photo by VnExpress

It seems Vietnamese people should read the etiquette guide for tourists more carefully before waving their fingers at foreigners.

Many Vietnamese tourists still fail to behave properly in public places despite complaining about Chinese visitors who travel to their country, a government tourism official has said.

“Vietnamese people littering and making a lot of noise at tourist sites is a common problem,” said Ngo Hoai Chung, deputy head of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT).

“We usually moan about rowdy Chinese tourists, but Vietnamese people are just the same,” he said.

The tourism ministry released a code of conduct guide last month that includes 20 rules of etiquette for both local and foreign tourists.

Among the rules are recommendations on queuing, appropriate dressing and responsible drinking.

Tourists are also urged to obey local laws and not to consume wildlife products.

Vietnamese people traveling abroad are asked to follow the same rules, but they are not legally binding.

Nguyen Duc Ke from Hanoitourist Travel Company has asked the ministry to publish English and Chinese versions of the etiquette guide, while Nguyen Cong Hoan from Hanoi Red Tours Joint Stock Company said the guide should include pictures so that everyone can understand it.

Tourism firms have also asked authorities to fine people who violate the code, instead of just encouraging tourists to follow it.

Tags: Vietnam tourists
 
