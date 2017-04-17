VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Stop and stare: the story behind Hanoi's vendors from above

By Trang Bui, Lam Le   April 17, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7

Loes Heerink returned to take more pictures of vendors and found things had changed.

Seeing beauty takes patience and sometimes requires a different vantage point.

That's how Loes Heerink has fallen in love with Hanoi and the city's street vendors.

Like a bird, the Dutch photographer spent months waiting on bridges to take pictures of the vendors. Her project, "Vendors from Above," caught the attention of The Guardian, Business Insider and many Vietnamese media outlets.

This year the artist returned hoping to take more pictures and complete her photo book.

But something didn't feel right.

Heerink told VnExpress International that many of her favorite people had abandoned the sidewalks amid a city-wide cleanup campaign.

“I’m a little afraid of the sidewalk revolution,” she said, describing the vendors as part of the soul of the beautiful city. 

Related News:

Sidewalk Cleanup

HCMC to shut all sidewalk parking lots pending evaluation

HCMC to shut all sidewalk parking lots pending evaluation

HCMC to allow businesses to use sidewalks if they manage them in return: official

HCMC to allow businesses to use sidewalks if they manage them in return: official

Saigon’s Captain Sidewalk steps down after cleanup campaign fails

Saigon’s Captain Sidewalk steps down after cleanup campaign fails

See more
Tags: Vietnam vendors from above Loes Heerink sidewalk campaign Hanoi
 
Read more
How much money backpackers need for a day in Hanoi and Saigon

How much money backpackers need for a day in Hanoi and Saigon

Meteor shower to light up Vietnamese skies this weekend

Meteor shower to light up Vietnamese skies this weekend

In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

Vietnam to keep Paradise Cave off global beauty contest over safety concerns

Vietnam to keep Paradise Cave off global beauty contest over safety concerns

Grandpa walks the length of Vietnam

Grandpa walks the length of Vietnam

Bottoms up: Why do some Vietnamese go red after drinking?

Bottoms up: Why do some Vietnamese go red after drinking?

You will get itchy feet after watching this Vietnam video

You will get itchy feet after watching this Vietnam video

Vietnamese tourists are as bad as Chinese visitors, official says

Vietnamese tourists are as bad as Chinese visitors, official says

 
go to top