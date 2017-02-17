VnExpress International
Vietnamese scientists published in world’s leading physics journal

February 17, 2017 | 04:39 pm GMT+7
(From L) Le Thi Quynh Huong, Nguyen Quang Hung and Nguyen Dinh Dang who just published in the world's premier physics journal. Photo by VnExpress

Their paper addresses two key matters in nuclear physics.

Three Vietnamese physicists have recently made history by having their research published in Physical Review Letters, one of the most prestigious journals in the field of physics.

The paper, titled: “Simultaneous Microscopic Description of Nuclear Level Density and Radiative Strength Function”, was written by Dr. Nguyen Quang Hung from Duy Tan University in Da Nang, Le Thi Quynh Huong who is a lecturer at Khanh Hoa University in Nha Trang and researcher Dr. Nguyen Dinh Dang from the Ho Chi Minh City University of Science.

The paper addresses two key matters in nuclear physics that have received intensive studies since 2000.

It provides a model for simultaneously describing the nuclear level density and radioative strength function within a microscopic approach.

The research was submitted in September last year and went through three defense rounds with the world’s top nuclear physicists.

Physical Review Letters only published around 30 percent of the papers it received in the past five years.

Tags: Vietnam science physics
 
