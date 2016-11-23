5 Vietnamese scientists honored among world’s most influential

Multimedia and information firm Thomson Reuters has released a list of researchers with major global influence and there are five Vietnamese.

The Highly Cited Researchers list names 3,265 most influential scientific minds, whose papers rank in the top 1 percent of those cited by subsequent journals.

Among the list is Nguyen Xuan Hung, a computer science researcher now working at China Medicine University in Taiwan and Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology. His research focuses on advanced trends of robust computational methods, and computer-based simulation technology in engineering applications. Hung was also named in the Thomson Reuters list in 2014 and 2015.

Nguyen Thuc Quyen, materials science professor at the University of California, Santa Barbara, has done research on organic semiconductors, new materials for organic solar cell applications, and device physics, among other areas.

Vo Van Anh, professor of mathematical sciences at Australia’s Queensland University of Technology, has published papers on statistics, applied mathematics, numerical and computational mathematics.

Nguyen Son Binh, the Dow Chemical Company Research Professor of Chemistry at Northwestern University, is another Vietnamese name in the list. His research in chemical science includes inorganic and organometallic chemistry, organic synthesis, and polymer science. He also has interest in environmental friendly catalysis and biomaterials.

Tran Phan Lam Son, from Japan’s research institution Riken, is known for his research on plants and animals and their stress tolerance to severe weather conditions.

U.S.-based institutions represent nearly half of the researchers named in the 2016 listings, followed by the U.K., Germany and China.

Related news:

> Vietnamese students fight cancer at top international science fair

> Vietnam hosts conference on ASEAN-EU cooperation in science, innovation