VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam hosts conference on ASEAN-EU cooperation in science, innovation

By Pham Huong   May 12, 2016 | 03:30 pm GMT+7
Vietnam hosts conference on ASEAN-EU cooperation in science, innovation
Minister of Science and Technology Chu Ngoc Anh (black suit). : Department of Science and Technology

Around 600 delegates from Vietnam and the international community are taking part in a conference being held in Hanoi which aims to enhance integration and promote cooperation in science and technology between Southeast Asia and Europe.

The conference is part of the “ASEAN-EU Science, Technology and Innovation Days 2016” (STI Days) event held annually on a rotational basis between ASEAN and EU countries, reported Vietnam News Agency.

Hosted this year by Vietnam’s Department of Information Science and Technology, the conference featured 15 workshops with nearly 600 delegates from over 40 countries, along with 24 exhibition booths.

“Hopefully, through the three-day conference, the participants will identify the potential and priority areas of cooperation between the two regions on scientific research and innovation,” said Chu Ngoc Anh, Vietnam’s Minister of Science and Technology.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Tran Thanh said the EU has always been regarded as an important cooperation partner in science, technology and innovation in Vietnam and ASEAN's strategic vision. "The event will contribute to the further development of science and technology in ASEAN,” Thanh said.

Directorate-General for Research and Innovation of the European Commission, Kostas Glinos, confirmed the importance of cooperation between ASEAN and the EU on issues that both parties share interests in, such as IT and medicine. He said he hoped that research and innovation in the ASEAN region will be enhanced through their cooperation.

STI Days are the platform for existing bi-regional R&D initiatives and projects between Southeast Asia and Europe to present their project results, network and establish dialogue between political decision makers. The event is also a chance for researchers, policy makers, companies and stakeholders to discuss issues of mutual concern and offer new prospects for cooperation.

This year's event will run from May 10 to 12.

Tags: cooperation ASEAN EU technology innovation science STI Days R&D
Read more
Construction of northern first deep-water seaport component kicked off

Construction of northern first deep-water seaport component kicked off

Vietnam demands Taiwan stop sovereignty violations in East Sea

Vietnam demands Taiwan stop sovereignty violations in East Sea

Vietnam to investigate corruption investigators

Vietnam to investigate corruption investigators

Foreign diplomats visit final resting place of General Giap before descending into the deep

Foreign diplomats visit final resting place of General Giap before descending into the deep

Crane truck topples into HCM City pre-school; no injuries reported

Crane truck topples into HCM City pre-school; no injuries reported

Vietnam says would welcome U.S. accelerating lifting of arms ban

Vietnam says would welcome U.S. accelerating lifting of arms ban

$20 million public space in HCM City falling apart after just a year

$20 million public space in HCM City falling apart after just a year

Vietnam’s PM to make first foreign visit to Russia next week

Vietnam’s PM to make first foreign visit to Russia next week

 
go to top