Vietnam hosts conference on ASEAN-EU cooperation in science, innovation

The conference is part of the “ASEAN-EU Science, Technology and Innovation Days 2016” (STI Days) event held annually on a rotational basis between ASEAN and EU countries, reported Vietnam News Agency.

Hosted this year by Vietnam’s Department of Information Science and Technology, the conference featured 15 workshops with nearly 600 delegates from over 40 countries, along with 24 exhibition booths.

“Hopefully, through the three-day conference, the participants will identify the potential and priority areas of cooperation between the two regions on scientific research and innovation,” said Chu Ngoc Anh, Vietnam’s Minister of Science and Technology.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Tran Thanh said the EU has always been regarded as an important cooperation partner in science, technology and innovation in Vietnam and ASEAN's strategic vision. "The event will contribute to the further development of science and technology in ASEAN,” Thanh said.

Directorate-General for Research and Innovation of the European Commission, Kostas Glinos, confirmed the importance of cooperation between ASEAN and the EU on issues that both parties share interests in, such as IT and medicine. He said he hoped that research and innovation in the ASEAN region will be enhanced through their cooperation.

STI Days are the platform for existing bi-regional R&D initiatives and projects between Southeast Asia and Europe to present their project results, network and establish dialogue between political decision makers. The event is also a chance for researchers, policy makers, companies and stakeholders to discuss issues of mutual concern and offer new prospects for cooperation.

This year's event will run from May 10 to 12.