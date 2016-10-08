Vietnamese jailed for entering Singapore under false identity

A Vietnamese woman has been sentenced to 10 weeks in jail in Singapore and fined $1,000 for entering the country with another person’s passport.

Nguyen Thi Bich Lieu, 43, was convicted for assuming a false identity for immigration clearance on Wednesday, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority of Singapore said in an online statement.

Failing to pay the fine will keep her in prison for another two weeks, it said.

Lieu arrived at the Changi Airport on March 18 this year and produced a Vietnamese passport under the name “Do Thi Duc.” She told officers that it was her name, and she had never used a passport under a different name to enter Singapore.

But investigations found Lieu had entered the country on several occasions using another passport bearing her real identity.

She was arrested by immigration officers at Changi Airport on April 16 when she was about to fly back to Ho Chi Minh City.

Her purpose of visiting Singapore was not revealed.

In related news, immigration officers in Malaysia also arrested three Vietnamese women without legitimate papers during raids between Thursday evening and early Friday. A total of 30 foreigners, between 20 and 46 years old, were arrested.

Related news:

>Malaysia uncovers immigration racket raising trafficking, security fears