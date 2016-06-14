VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese hospital staff accused of putting phone call ahead of patients

By Thu Hien   June 14, 2016 | 06:58 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese hospital staff accused of putting phone call ahead of patients
The female employee of Bach Mai hospital keeps chatting on phone while lines of patients are waiting. Photo from Facebook

Head of Vietnam's Healthcare Management Bureau Luong Ngoc Khue has asked Bach Mai Hospital - one of the largest in Vietnam - to verify allegations that one of its female employees left lines of patients waiting while she chatted on her cell phone.

The employee is believed to work in the Department of Obstetrics at Bach Mai Hospital. During work hours, she is alleged to have spent time talking on the phone while queues of patients waited. She only hung up the phone after being reminded by colleagues and when people started to take photos.

Some patients also complained about the employee’s attitude, saying she turned grumpy and snapped at patients. The images and details of the incident at Bach Mai are being spread around the internet.

The bureau has asked the hospital to look into the case and to strictly punish individuals or groups if there are signs of negligence. The agency also asked the hospital to publish its findings before June 15.

Related news:

Father goes on Hanoi hospital rampage, accuses doctors of neglecting his child

District-level hospital makes breakthrough with successful liver cancer treatment

Vietnamese American arrested after fleeing Saigon hospital in stolen taxi

Tags: Medical staff chatting hospital healthcare
Read more
Vietnam’s former industry minister under fire over son's promotions

Vietnam’s former industry minister under fire over son's promotions

Sanctuary offers hope for endangered Philippine eagle

Sanctuary offers hope for endangered Philippine eagle

More than half online users get news from Facebook, YouTube and Twitter

More than half online users get news from Facebook, YouTube and Twitter

Vietnamese fighter jet missing, one pilot has returned to the shore

Vietnamese fighter jet missing, one pilot has returned to the shore

Vietnamese boats seized for illegally fishing in Indonesian waters

Vietnamese boats seized for illegally fishing in Indonesian waters

Mercury rises to 40C as Hanoi scorched by heat wave

Mercury rises to 40C as Hanoi scorched by heat wave

Korea offer $20 mln to help Vietnam remove unexploded ordnance

Korea offer $20 mln to help Vietnam remove unexploded ordnance

Fakes flood market as Vietnam struggles to combat counterfeit products

Fakes flood market as Vietnam struggles to combat counterfeit products

 
go to top