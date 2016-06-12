Vietnamese American arrested after fleeing Saigon hospital in stolen taxi

Relatives of Cao Dinh Khoi, 38, accompanied him to the Traumatology and Orthopaedics Hospital in District 5 to treat his broken little finger. Khoi did not cooperate with the doctors there and drove away in a taxi he jacked outside the hospital gates.

Cao Dinh Khoi. Photo by VnExpress/Hai Hieu

The man left the taxi at the crossroads between Nguyen Tri Phuong and 3/2 Street. Police later discovered Khoi was being treated at the FV Hospital and arrested him there.

Related news:

> Vietnamese and Americans are "getting along as human beings": Obama