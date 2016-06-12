VnExpress International
Vietnamese American arrested after fleeing Saigon hospital in stolen taxi

By H. Hieu, Q. Thang   June 12, 2016 | 01:14 pm GMT+7

Police in Ho Chi Minh City have detained a Vietnamese American man who stole a taxi from outside a hospital in Saigon.

Relatives of Cao Dinh Khoi, 38, accompanied him to the Traumatology and Orthopaedics Hospital in District 5 to treat his broken little finger. Khoi did not cooperate with the doctors there and drove away in a taxi he jacked outside the hospital gates.

Cao Dinh Khoi. Photo by VnExpress/Hai Hieu

The man left the taxi at the crossroads between Nguyen Tri Phuong and 3/2 Street. Police later discovered Khoi was being treated at the FV Hospital and arrested him there.

