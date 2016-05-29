Father goes on Hanoi hospital rampage, accuses doctors of neglecting his child

The boy was taken to hospital with a fever of about 39 Celsius. After an initial check-up, a doctor told the couple that the boy was in a stable condition and there was no need to worry. The parents had already given the boy some medicine for the fever, so the doctor said she would check back on him later.

The man was then asked to fill out some paperwork, at which point he snapped and attacked a female doctor and chased her as she tried to escape.

A male doctor who tried to intervene was badly beaten.

“Why are you not giving my child medicine for his fever?,” the man shouted, a witness said.

The father also verbally abused a nurse, accusing her of bathing his child in scolding water, and then attacked a nurse who was preparing a bed for his son.

In the meantime, the boy was being checked on by doctors.

About 15 minutes after the incident, police showed up and subdued the man.

Le Thanh Hai, director of the hospital, said the nurses and doctors involved had been given some time off to recover, and the hospital had beefed up security.

A male doctor who was beaten during the rampage said he was scared Cuong would return for revenge.

Nguyen Hung Cuong lives near the hospital and has a history of abusing hospital staff.