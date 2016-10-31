VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese flight attendant nabbed for gold smuggling in South Korea

By VnExpress   October 31, 2016 | 11:13 am GMT+7

The air hostess was caught trying to smuggle $245,000 worth of gold.

A female Vietnamese flight attendant working for a South Korean airline was arrested in Seoul on Sunday for smuggling 6 kilograms of gold into South Korea, the Yonhap News reported, citing an announcement by the Incheon office of the Korea Customs Service.

The customs office issued an arrest warrant for the 26-year-old attendant, who has only been identified by the initial of her family name 'L'.

She was charged with smuggling six gold bars weighing one kilogram each and worth a total of 280 million won ($245,000) on a flight from Vietnam on Friday morning.

She was apprehended at the Incheon International Airport when customs officials detected the gold bars in her possession, the South Korean media reported.

This is not the first time Vietnamese flight attendants have been involved in smuggling goods over international borders.

Related news:

Vietnamese flight attendant arrested for smuggling gold to S. Korea

S.Koreans charged for mobile phone smuggling at Saigon airport

Tags: gold smuggling flight attendent South Korea Vietnam
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top