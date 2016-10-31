Vietnamese flight attendant nabbed for gold smuggling in South Korea

A female Vietnamese flight attendant working for a South Korean airline was arrested in Seoul on Sunday for smuggling 6 kilograms of gold into South Korea, the Yonhap News reported, citing an announcement by the Incheon office of the Korea Customs Service.

The customs office issued an arrest warrant for the 26-year-old attendant, who has only been identified by the initial of her family name 'L'.

She was charged with smuggling six gold bars weighing one kilogram each and worth a total of 280 million won ($245,000) on a flight from Vietnam on Friday morning.

She was apprehended at the Incheon International Airport when customs officials detected the gold bars in her possession, the South Korean media reported.

This is not the first time Vietnamese flight attendants have been involved in smuggling goods over international borders.

