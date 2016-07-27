Vietnamese flight attendant arrested for smuggling gold to S. Korea

A Vietnamese flight attendant and a man accompanying her have been arrested in Vietnam’s Noi Bai International Airport while trying to illegally carry more than 3 kg of gold to South Korea.

Flight attendant Hoang Thi Ngoc Anh, 34, and Nguyen Ngoc Sang, 30, passed the security check points with the four gold bars unnoticed. They then hid them under a seat in a flight from Noi Bai to South Korea’s Incheon International Airport late July 26, the Vietnamese government portal reported Wednesday.

It is not immediately clear, however, which airline Anh works for.

The two suspects told police they did not declare the gold bars to customs officials and planned to sell the bars in South Korea where prices are higher than in Vietnam.

South Korea media last year reported that a Vietnamese pilot and a flight attendant were arrested in March for smuggling 6 kg of gold when entering Gimhae International Airport in Busan City in South Korea.

The duo claimed they were paid $250 per kg of gold if they successfully carried the gold to South Korea.

