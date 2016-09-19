S.Koreans charged for mobile phone smuggling at Saigon airport

Authorities in Ho Chi Minh City are pressing smuggling charges against two South Koreans after local police found nearly a hundred used cell phones in their luggage as they tried to enter Vietnam earlier this year.

Cho In Soo and Her Min Chul, both 37, were stopped at Tan Son Nhat International Airport on April 22 by the HCMC police, and were found to be in possession of 96 used mobile phones, reported the People’s Police newspaper.

Police said they had concluded their investigation yesterday and had submitted charges to the city's prosecutors.

During questioning, the accused said they had bought mobile phones in South Korea to bring to Vietnam to sell.

Cho and Her said they planned to sell the phones to a South Korean living in the Phu My Hung Urban Area in District 7 for a profit of VND100,00 to 150,000 (US$4.48- $6.72) for each device. That would have given them an estimated profit of over VND342 million ($15,325).

According to South Korea's Consulate Office in Ho Chi Minh City, Cho and Her have long criminal records in their home country.

