VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam holds state funeral for President Tran Dai Quang

By Staff reporters   September 26, 2018 | 07:14 am GMT+7

Leaders from Cambodia, Laos and South Korea are among people coming to pay their respects to President Tran Dai Quang.

President Quangs portrait and medals are shown at the funeral. He served in many high-ranking positions and was Minister of Public Security before becoming president in April 2016.

The state funeral for President Quang started at 7 a.m. Wednesday at the National Funeral Home at 5 Tran Thanh Tong Street in Hanoi, one hour after the country officially entered two-day state mourning by flying flags half mast at all government buildings and public places.

Quangs family members pay tribute.

Quang's family members, led by the First Lady Nguyen Thi Hien, are the first to burn incense and lay flowers on his coffin.

Quangs eldest son Tran Quan and his wife Nguyen Thi Hien at the funeral.

Quang's eldest son Tran Quan and his wife Nguyen Thi Hien receive mourners to the funeral.

Vietnams Party Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (L, 4th) and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attend the funeral with other former and current top government officials.

Vietnam's Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (L, 4th) and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attend the funeral with other former and current top government officials. The funeral also received delegations led by National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and Acting President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh.

Party Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong writes in the condolence book at the funeral in Hanoi. Your passing is a great loss to the Party, the government and the people, leaving deep sorrow in all of us, he wrote. Photo by Vietnam Government Portal

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong writes in the condolence book at the funeral. "Your passing is a great loss to the Party, the government and the people, leaving deep sorrow in all of us," he wrote. Photo by Vietnam Government Portal

Cambodias PM Hun Sen stands next to the coffin of Presidents Quang, covered in Vietnamese national flag.

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen pays his respect at around 10:30 a.m., soon after a delegation led by Laos' Vice President Phankham Viphavanh.

South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon and his delegation pay respects at the funeral.

South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon and his delegation pay respects at the funeral. Top diplomats from Germany, Malaysia and the U.S. also came to pay tribute to the late president.

Ho Chi Minh Citys Party Secretary Nguyen Thien Nhan (F) attends Quangs memorial ceremony at the Independence Palace in HCMC.

A memorial ceremony is also held at the same time at the Independence Palace in HCMC. The city's Party Secretary Nguyen Thien Nhan (F) led a delegation of the city's officials to pay tribute to President Quang, followed by military and student groups.

President Quang is lying in state at the National Funeral Home at 5 Tran Thanh Tong Street, Hanoi, for people to pay their respects.

President Quang is lying in state at the National Funeral Home at 5 Tran Thanh Tong Street, Hanoi, for people to pay their respects.

A memorial ceremony will be held at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, and Quang will be buried in his hometown, Ninh Binh Province, two hours south of Hanoi, at 3:30 p.m. the same day.

President Quang died at the 108 Military Hospital in Hanoi on September 21 after battling a serious illness for more than a year. He was 62.

For his state funeral, several major streets near the funeral home will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

Photos by Giang Huy, Ngoc Thanh

Truyền hình trực tiếp lễ tang Chủ tịch nước Trần Đại Quang
 
 

Vietnam holds state funeral for President Tran Dai Quang

Related News:

President Tran Dai Quang's passing

Vietnam enters 2-day state mourning for President Tran Dai Quang

Vietnam enters 2-day state mourning for President Tran Dai Quang

Laos to hold state mourning for Vietnamese President

Laos to hold state mourning for Vietnamese President

Downtown streets in Hanoi to close for President’s funeral

Downtown streets in Hanoi to close for President’s funeral

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam President President Tran Dai Quang Vietnam politics government leaders state funeral
 
Read more
A look inside New Zealand naval frigate Te Mana at Saigon Port

A look inside New Zealand naval frigate Te Mana at Saigon Port

Slovakian pedophile jailed for 3 years in Vietnam

Slovakian pedophile jailed for 3 years in Vietnam

Saigon customs seize over 250 iPhones smuggled from the US

Saigon customs seize over 250 iPhones smuggled from the US

Vietnam-born hacker sentenced to jail over Kaspersky leak

Vietnam-born hacker sentenced to jail over Kaspersky leak

Vietnam enters 2-day state mourning for President Tran Dai Quang

Vietnam enters 2-day state mourning for President Tran Dai Quang

Canadian warship to make port call in Vietnam

Canadian warship to make port call in Vietnam

Vietnam police bust $25 mln online gambling ring

Vietnam police bust $25 mln online gambling ring

 
go to top