Vietnam holds state funeral for President Tran Dai Quang

The state funeral for President Quang started at 7 a.m. Wednesday at the National Funeral Home at 5 Tran Thanh Tong Street in Hanoi, one hour after the country officially entered two-day state mourning by flying flags half mast at all government buildings and public places.

Quang's family members, led by the First Lady Nguyen Thi Hien, are the first to burn incense and lay flowers on his coffin.

Quang's eldest son Tran Quan and his wife Nguyen Thi Hien receive mourners to the funeral.

Vietnam's Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (L, 4th) and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attend the funeral with other former and current top government officials. The funeral also received delegations led by National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and Acting President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh.

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong writes in the condolence book at the funeral. "Your passing is a great loss to the Party, the government and the people, leaving deep sorrow in all of us," he wrote. Photo by Vietnam Government Portal

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen pays his respect at around 10:30 a.m., soon after a delegation led by Laos' Vice President Phankham Viphavanh.

South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon and his delegation pay respects at the funeral. Top diplomats from Germany, Malaysia and the U.S. also came to pay tribute to the late president.

A memorial ceremony is also held at the same time at the Independence Palace in HCMC. The city's Party Secretary Nguyen Thien Nhan (F) led a delegation of the city's officials to pay tribute to President Quang, followed by military and student groups.

President Quang is lying in state at the National Funeral Home at 5 Tran Thanh Tong Street, Hanoi, for people to pay their respects.

A memorial ceremony will be held at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, and Quang will be buried in his hometown, Ninh Binh Province, two hours south of Hanoi, at 3:30 p.m. the same day.

President Quang died at the 108 Military Hospital in Hanoi on September 21 after battling a serious illness for more than a year. He was 62.

For his state funeral, several major streets near the funeral home will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

