Downtown streets in Hanoi to close for President’s funeral

Traffic will not be allowed on many streets in Hanoi this Wednesday and Thursday for the state funeral of President Tran Dai Quang. Photo by VnExpress

All vehicles will be banned on streets that connect with the National Funeral Home at 5 Tran Thanh Tong Street, Hanoi on September 26 and 27.

The government has announced a two-day national mourning for the late President who passed away at the 108 Military Hospital on Friday morning, after fighting a serious illness for more than a year. He was 62

On Wednesday, traffic will not be allowed on many streets, including Tang Bat Ho, Yec Xanh, Tran Thanh Tong, Nguyen Huy Tu, Han Thuyen and the section on Nguyen Cong Tru between Tran Thanh Tong and Lo Duc.

One part of Le Quy Don Street running from Nguyen Cao to Yec Xanh, the section of Nguyen Cao from Lo Duc to Le Quy Don, the section of Hang Chuoi between Han Thuyen and Nguyen Cong Tru and of Pham Dinh Ho from Lo Duc to Tang Bat Ho will also be closed to traffic.

Between 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, and 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, trucks with a capacity of 500 kilograms or above and mini buses with 25 seats or above will be restricted on streets including Ly Thuong Kiet, Tran Hung Dao, Hai Ba Trung, Le Thanh Tong, Lo Duc, Tran Khanh Du, Tran Quang Khai, Pho Hue, Ngo Thi Nham, Dai Co Viet, Tran Khat Chan, Ba Trieu and Hang Bai.

These vehicles will also not be allowed to travel on the section of Nguyen Cong Tru running from Lo Duc to Pho Hue and another part of Le Duan between Dai Co Viet and Tran Nhan Tong during the restricted time.

For those visiting the National Funeral Home to bid farewell to the late President, personal vehicles will be watched over at parking lots on Tran Hung Dao, Ly Thuong Kiet, Tran Quang Khai, Tran Khanh Du and the section on Hai Ba Trung from Phan Chu Trinh to Le Thanh Tong streets.

During the two-day funeral this Wednesday and Thursday, governmental offices and public places will fly the national flag at half-mast, and no public entertainment events will be organized.

Quang’s body will lie in state at the National Funeral Home at 5 Tran Thanh Tong Street, Hanoi, where mourners can pay their respects from 7 a.m. on Wednesday, September 26.

A memorial ceremony will be held at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday and he will be buried in his hometown in Ninh Binh Province, two hours south of Hanoi, at 3:30 p.m. the same day.

All services will be aired live on national television.

Memorial ceremonies will be held at the same time at the Independence Palace in Ho Chi Minh City and Kim Son District People's Committee.